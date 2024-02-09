Bomani Irani praises Vikrant Massey for his performance in 12th Fail: You have inspired many young actors, including me | Bollywood News

Boman Irani recently praised Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for their work in the film 12th Fail. In a heartfelt note shared on Thursday, the 3 Idiots actor praised Massey's exceptional acting.

In an excerpt from the detailed post, Irani acknowledged Vikrant's ability to capture the essence of a character on a deep level, emphasizing that such authenticity comes from the soul.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor said that this level of preparation goes beyond external efforts and can only be experienced through true belief, saying that one does not perform for the camera but needs to be in front She. An excerpt from the elaborate memo read: You are right Massey. The truth is that the real preparation takes place in the character's soul… You can't rehearse for that, can you? You can only live it through a conviction that goes far beyond your formidable external preparation for this role. You don't have to do it for the camera. You have to be in front of the camera

Also read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra says his wife told him no one would come to see 12th Fail in theaters, he should put it on OTT: Teri aur Vikrant ki film koi nahi

The caption of Boman's post acknowledged that the former Balika Vadhu alum may have heard such praise before, but reiterated that hearing it again wouldn't hurt.

He added that his determination, his humanity, his belief system, his passion, his fears and his strengths could not have been repeated. They come to live with a conviction that goes beyond mere preparation for the role. You don't have to DO for the camera, you have to BE on camera. This is exactly what happened. More power to you, Massey; you have inspired many young actors, including me, read the note.

Also Read: Vishal Bhardwaj Praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Failure, Calls It Positive For Independent Films

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj also praised The 12th Failure, considering it a ray of hope in the field of independent cinema. The film was widely praised by fans and critics, with recognition from celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Hrithik Roshan. At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant won the Best Actor award in the critical category for his outstanding performance in 12th Fail.

Also read: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome a baby boy: we are overflowing with joy and love

Following this feat, Vikrant dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the true hero. The IPS officer echoed the sentiment, sharing a photo with Massey and the Filmfare trophy on Instagram.