Larry Davids' Attack on Elmo Called Deaf by Star Trek Actor Wil Wheaton
Wil Wheaton called Larry David “deaf,” two days after the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator grabbed Elmo's face and strangled the Muppet on the “Today Show.”
“So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on TV, but I didn't watch it until now because I knew it would upset me,” the “Star Trek: Next” actor wrote Generation” in a long message on Facebook.
“Damn, this is even worse than I thought. What's wrong with this guy? Elmo is, like, best friends with generations of kids. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A KID, currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight. And Larry F—–g David…did…that? And he thought it was going to be. .. funny? What?
“What a——. What a stupid, self-centered, tone-deaf a——.”
LARRY DAVID DEFENDS ELMO'S BEATING DURING TODAY SHOW: “I'M DOING IT AGAIN
The viral moment happened when Elmo appeared on the “Today” show on Feb. 1, talking about mental health after an X-rated message written by the puppet asking people how they were feeling also went viral.
As Elmos' segment ended, David, who was waiting for his own interview on the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ran out and shook the puppets' faces, then ran away.
“Mr. Larry, Elmo used to like you!” said the 3-year-old Muppet as David ran off-screen. “Let’s get back on the couch and talk about how you feel!”
The “Today” co-hosts looked on in shock.
“Larry, you've gone too far this time,” Savannah Guthrie told David.
“Someone had to do it,” he replied.
David apologized to Elmo at the top of his own segment, barely getting by as he laughed hysterically.
VIEW BURSTS ON LARRY DAVIDS' ATTACK ON ELMO, JOY BEHAR DEFENDS COMEDIAN FROM ANGRY COLLEAGUES
Wheaton wasn't laughing in his post. He explained that his reaction to David's joke was colored by his father's abuse when he was a child.
“Full disclosure: All the time when I was young, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he yelled in my face,” Wheaton wrote. “He choked me more than once. He was always out of control, always in a raging rage and always terrifying. I'm 51 and my heart is racing right now, reminding me of how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover like kids today love Elmo.”
He called David's attack on Elmo an “appalling, unforgivable and despicable act,” adding that his “blatantly insincere apology makes it clear that you don't understand this.”
“First of all, you're not even in the segment, but you just decided to jump in and focus because…why?” Wheaton wrote. “You couldn't stand that a puppet brought people together in a meaningful way that you couldn't stand? You couldn't stand that your appearance on national television to promote your hit series was delayed for a few seconds while adults were talking about it. mental health?
“You wanted to create a viral moment where everyone can see what an a—— you are, so they'll tune in and watch you play an a—— in the final season of your show .that celebrates how great it is to be an a—— without ever suffering the consequences of being an a——?”
Wheaton continued for several more paragraphs, telling David to “read the room.”
He ended his message by writing: “A man who would belittle and mock [Elmo’s positive influence] is not really a man. Shame on you, Larry David.”
David defended the attack during “Late Night with Seth Myers.”
“Elmo was talking, okay? I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was talking about mental health, and I had to listen to every word,” he said, using a high-pitched voice to mock the puppet.
“And I was like, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!'
Returning to his normal voice, he shouted, “So I got off my chair, walked up to him, and strangled him!”
“And you know what? I would do it again.”
A representative for Wheaton told Fox News Digital he had no additional comment. Fox News Digital has contacted a representative for David for comment.
|
