'The Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Opened Up About Why He Left Hollywood and What His Current Family Situation Is





Johnny Galecki confirmed that he got married in secret and had a child recently. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images Johnny had his first child, a son named Orbison, in late 2019. agreed at the final of The Big Bang Theory. He apparently would have divide from Orbison's mother, an artistic director 22 years his junior named Alaina Meyer, in November 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation In a new interview with Architectural Summary at his Nashville home, Johnny confirmed that he married a woman named Morgan who goes by the name Morgan Galecki. Although she has previously appeared on Johnny's Instagram, not much is known about their relationship. He posts family photos, but covers his son's face in each one. Additionally, Morgan was pregnant at the time of the photo shoot and welcomed a child named Oona Evelena shortly after. In fact, Johnny practically stopped playing after The Big Bang Theory came to an end and kept his life out of the public eye. In fact, it was his talent as an interior designer that convinced him to create Architectural Digest. “I think this is the first interview I've agreed to do in almost four years, and it's just because I can't wait to gush about Emily. [Ward] and Louise [Pierce]he explained. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images I never felt like an Angeleno, he said elsewhere of his time in Hollywood. And I tried. I say this with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is simply a very long time to live in a city in which you are not very comfortable. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images On Instagram, the 48-year-old thanked the post “for the lovely profile against the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today. We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years.” Emma Mcintyre/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images You can take a look at their house here.

