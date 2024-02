Mira Rajput criticizes Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) released this Friday. Directed by Amit Jodhi and Aradhana Sah, the film tells the story of a man who falls in love with a robot. Just hours before the release, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput attended a special screening and here's what she had to say. (Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor's Film Adds 1 crore to day transport 1) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review by Mira Rajputs On her Instagram stories, Mira shared a still from Shahid and Kriti's film, writing: Total laugh riot! Entertainment overload after centuries! Love, laughter, masti, dance and a touching message at the end. (sic) Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Reviewing the lead actors' performances, she wrote: @kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there's no one like you. You melted my heart. She also added: Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the bottom of my heart), my stomach hurts. (sic)” A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram stories The first special A special premiere of the film was held on Thursday and Bollywood celebrities, apart from the lead duo, attended the screening. Kriti, who plays a robot in the film, looked casual in a black top and green pants. Her elder brother Nupur Sanon was also present at the event, who looked adorable in a dress. Shahid was accompanied by his wife Mira, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Other celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended the special screening. About TBMAUJ Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and eventually marries Kriti's character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer shows how he falls in love with the robot and perseveres after knowing the truth about her. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar produced it. The film hit theaters on February 9 and also stars legendary actor Dharmendra. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

