Two more women come forward to accuse actor of abuse

Two women have have come forward to accuse Jonathan Majors of abuse, two months after the Marvel star was found guilty of recklessly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, spoke to The New York Times and the alleged Majors were allegedly physically and/or emotionally abusive during their overlapping relationships with the actor. Duncan claims that on several occasions, Majors was physically violent with her. During an alleged fight in July 2016, Majors allegedly choked Duncan, “threw his body across the room” and threatened that he was “going to make sure you can't have kids.” The majors have denied these accusations.

Hooper – who dated Majors from 2013 to 2015 after meeting at the prestigious Yale drama school – claimed that Majors was deeply controlling and that she “wasn't allowed to tell anyone about their relationship”. Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said Majors was “young and insecure” during this time and “is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”

The stories of these women were first mentioned in rolling stoneThe investigation was conducted in June, during which more than a dozen sources — friends of the women or present during their relationship — independently corroborated details of the alleged abuse. At the time, Duncan and Hooper declined to comment on the original article, with one of the women, through a spokesperson, citing fear of retaliation. “It was common knowledge that he was [a good actor]and that he would also terrorize people he had dated,” one of the dozen sources said. rolling stone.

Majors was convicted in December of third-degree reckless assault and harassment violations stemming from his March 2023 arrest, during which he allegedly attacked Jabbari after she saw him receive a romantic text from another female. (He was acquitted of the two most serious charges, intentional assault and aggravated harassment.) The 34-year-old's sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, but his lawyer filed last-minute motions to overturn the verdict, which resulted in the sentence being postponed until April. 8. Although Majors faces up to a year in prison, he is unlikely to serve time behind bars.

New York Times obtained evidence from Molineux – a history of alleged bad acts linked to the case – which contained the women's testimonies to prosecutors. Chaudhry recently filed a motion to keep the documents permanently sealed. She said the “unproven allegations” would cause “significant concrete harm” because “the media has already demonstrated that it has an almost insatiable appetite for salacious gossip about Mr. Majors.”

A third woman, who also planned to speak with the prosecutor, showed up at rolling stone as part of the June investigation but withdrew before publication. Speaking recently with The cup — who gave her the pseudonym “Anna” — the woman claimed she was also in an abusive relationship with Majors. Anna said she pulled out rolling stoneof June because she had received a threatening letter allegedly sent by a legal assistant, who claimed that she was the subject of an investigation by a law firm and that she was part of a “criminal investigation in progress”.

The email purportedly contained a phone number, which Anna said she traced through a Google search to the Chaudhry Law Firm, Majors' attorney. “It felt like a threat,” Anna said. The cup. “I have 100% given up on supporting Grace, talking to the prosecutor, communicating with journalists, all of that.” (Chaudhry denied The cup that his company was behind the mysterious email and said it would file a criminal complaint against the sender.)

The women's stories mirror Jabbari's testimony during the trial. The professional dancer and movement coach said the two met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the summer of 2021. She described the first days as a whirlwind, with Majors professing his love and writing his poetry early on. However, things took a turn for the worse in December. She claimed that Majors would fly into a “rage”, attempt to control her behavior, throw glass objects around her and regularly threaten suicide following such incidents. Jabbari testified that she felt responsible for Majors' emotions and was increasingly isolated from her friends and family because she felt like she was “lying” by hiding aspects of her relationship from them. .

Hooper claims she became pregnant a few months into their relationship and made an appointment for an abortion two weeks later, which Majors reportedly wanted to schedule sooner. Although Majors knew that Hooper needed an escort home, Hooper claimed that Majors attended a rehearsal instead of picking her up. She ended up walking home. In 2016, Hooper claimed Majors was angry with her because she was dating someone he knew. “I’m going to rip you out of my heart like they took our baby out of you,” he allegedly told Hooper. A lawyer for Majors acknowledged that it was a “mutually intense conversation” and that Majors “regrets saying hurtful things at that time, but does not remember the specific things he said say”.

Duncan said she began her relationship with Majors after meeting at a summer theater program in Chautauqua, New York, and was engaged from 2015 to 2019. Although the relationship was Starting out affectionately, with grand romantic gestures, Duncan claims that in July 2016, Majors threatened to strangle and kill her during an argument. (Major's lawyer says he never threatened her.)

Part of Molineux's evidence – some of which was mentioned in prosecutors' October filing – mentioned a police report regarding a September 2022 incident in London that resulted in Jabbari receiving medical treatment. In November, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed rolling stone that an investigation is underway into the incident which included allegations of “physical assault.”

The women's claims run counter to Majors' recent ABC News interview, in which Majors spoke publicly for the first time about the affair and denied ever being violent in any relationship. Majors said that although he witnessed domestic violence, he never participated in it.

“I've been hit before, but I've never exercised it,” Majors said. “These relationships go back to when I was 21 or 22, and I just wonder: Was I a fool? Was I a bad guy? Yeah, knowing what I know now, like, oh – severe depression, childhood trauma. I've had very few relationships, so I can understand what situations we're talking about. Yeah, I wasn't the best boyfriend back then…but [I] I have never hit a woman. My hands have never hit a woman, ever.

Majors' career experienced a tremendous free fall. A year ago, he generated buzz at the first Oscars for his role as a solitary bodybuilder with violent fantasies in Magazine dreams, and had leading roles in Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But following his arrest, his management company and publicist dropped him, all future projects were scrapped, and Marvel dealt the final blow when the studio announced that Majors would not return as Kang The Conqueror, which the next two films in the franchise were. focused on.