Arbaaz finds it inappropriate that his ex, Giorgia, is talking about their breakup | Bollywood

Actor Arbaaz Khan is a happily married man. He got married to Shura Khan on December 24 last year at his sister Arpita Khan Sharmas house. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor opened up about how his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani talked about their relationship inappropriately when he was getting married. (Also Read: Giorgia Andriani breaks silence on ex Arbaaz Khan's marriage to Sshura Khan; says she too has 'moved on') Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani in happier times

It's unfortunate

He told the publication that he and Giorgia had broken up for two years before he even met Shura. Days before her wedding, Giorgia had told Hindustan Times: “It took us a long time to make this decision, but we finally decided to separate. However, Arbaaz feels that she didn't need to talk about their relationship and that it was unfortunate and inappropriate.

I know some recent interviews kind of give the feeling that everything was going well until the end, which is not true. It's unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such a clarification, but my previous relationship lasted almost a year and a half before I even met Shura, he told the publication, adding that I had spent a year with her. No timeline was given in these interviews and such interviews make people believe that, oh, I went from this to that. But this is not true. I didn't date anyone for almost a year and a half until I met Shura. It is reality.

About Arbaaz and Giorgia

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been together since 2018 and news of their breakup surfaced in 2023. In December 2023, Giorgia confirmed that she had broken up with Arbaaz and said that they had mutually decided to part ways and that she would have still have feelings for him. She said pink villa, I think from the beginning we both knew it wouldn't last forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But none of us had the courage to admit it.

