Kareena Kapoor says Taimur doesn't want to be an actor: he wants to be Messi | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor may have broken a few hearts. In an interview with Cinema Companion, the actor revealed that his elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who has been a paparazzi darling since his birth in 2016, has no desire to become an actor like his parents. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says audiences are terribly interested in child stars: look at the Archies, we were only talking about them') Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh What Kareena said I don't know, maybe he won't be an actor, Kareena Kapoor said in the interview. Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sitting beside her, revealed: He wants to become a lead guitarist or a football player. Kareena then added that Taimur wants to be Lionel Messi, the Argentine footballer who won 8 Ballon d'Ors, the highest tally for a footballer in history. Saif also agreed that Taimur wanted to move to Argentina and become a footballer like Messi. Kareena then said that her advice to Taimur was to understand and play properly as he had lost a match the day before. About Taimur Taimur is the eldest son of Kareena and Saif. He was born on December 20, 2016. Taimur was criticized online for the name given to him by his parents because trolls linked him to Timur, the Turko-Mughal invader who attacked India in 1398. Kareena later revealed that they had even considered changing its name, but ultimately decided against it. When Taimur made his first public appearance, he became the darling of the paparazzi. He became the talk of the town for years and made many people question the public and media's obsession with child stars. Taimur's younger brother Jehnagir Ali Khan aka Jeh was born on February 21, 2021. Taimur is currently at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, in the same batch as filmmaker Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi. Taimur can often be seen practicing taekwondo and football in videos captured by the paparazzi. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Buckingham Murders, The Crew and Singham Again, while Saif will star in Devara: Part 1. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

