Mrunal Thakur says people thought going South would be an ordeal for her, opens up about insensitive body comments | Bollywood News

Mrunal Thakur says people thought going South would be an ordeal for her, opens up about insensitive body comments
Actor Mrunal Thakur, currently loved for his romantic drama Hi Nanna, hates the term 'you have arrived'. Although the actress has been a real discovery to wider audiences through her two Telugu outings, Mrunal wonders why Hindi filmmakers haven't been able to feature her in more memorable and challenging roles, so that she has been in the industry for six years now.
After Sita Ramam in 2022, which marked his Telugu debut, Mrunal followed it up with Hi Nanna, the romantic drama released last year. Starring Nani, the film brought Mrunal into the limelight as his tender performance stood out to many. But it is confusing, the actor admits, to see how Bollywood is not yet looking in the same direction.
In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Mrunal opens up about falling in love with Hi Nanna, the career confusion that has been “tiring”, people's insensitive comments about her body and how she plans to follow your path and choose wisely.
Edited excerpts:
Both your Telugu releases are romantic dramas, a genre that naturally gives women a lot to do. Was it then a conscious choice?
I'm hungry. I'm just really tired of explaining to the makers here (Bollywood) who cast me. They will pick me, give me opportunities, but they are not as good as Sita, Yashna or Sonia, when I started. I no longer want to settle for less. I want to play roles that push me to be vulnerable. There is nothing I want to do without enthusiasm. It may take time, but I'm not afraid of playing a mother or sister on screen. I'm not afraid to do anything.
In Sita Ramam, you get old…
Yes exactly. You're an actor… Someone I met on a date said to me, 'Oh Mrunal, you're not sexy at all.' I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person? He said the character was sexy, but he doesn't see me up close. I said in the case, take a test, sir and we did it. When the photographer came in, he didn't see me as this character and said in Marathi, “Who is this village girl?” He later apologized. I have immense confidence in my team, they transform you. As an actor, it's very important for me to be neutral, so that the creators around me can mold me into these characters. When you talk about being “sexy”, I mean when I say that even the dead skin on my toe feels sexy. Sexy is a conversation you can have, but how many people can?
Besides, it depends a lot on one's definition of sexy. What do people want to see? When I did a song, people were like, “No, don't do that, you need to lose weight.” I told them, 'Look, I have thick thighs and I own them.' If I'm not uncomfortable, why do you feel this way? There are of course creators who appreciate this. Above all, I want to be a clay for the creators to give me the shape they want for my character. Someone, when talking about a character, told me it was something I would do even in my sleep. But that didn't impress me, because then why would I want to try something so simple?
Why do you think Telugu filmmakers look at you in a different light, unlike Hindi filmmakers?
You should definitely ask them, because I can't seem to find an answer myself. Honestly, I don't even know what works or what doesn't. Whatever films I choose, they depend on my instinct and what I like. I am not thinking about the box office, whether this film would fetch me this film at Rs 1000 cr. I would love to have that, but I don't want to dilute my choices because of it. Someone had told me that Hi Nanna wouldn't work well in Hindi because it didn't give an 'experience' to the audience. I asked him, sir, what do you mean by that, and the answer came: “Badi film chahiye! Big soundtrack, big editing, action…' But the one who decides is the audience. I'm tired of figuring out what works and what doesn't.
There are so many actors who have done amazing work, but have become popular now. It is sad that an actor only gets his due when he is noticed. I hate when people say, “You’ve arrived.” Baby, I came many years ago, you just woke up now. I just want the audience to support actors who are good, because if you don't support their films, they'll end up making crappy films that they don't belong in. It’s a difficult and horrible space.
But when you were making Sita Ramam, were there people who told you why go to the South industry at this stage of your career?
There were all kinds of articles written, one of them was that it was an 'acid test for Mrunal Thakur'. But I don't have the goal of making five films a year. I will, if they are good. I really just follow my intuition and I'm not afraid.
Did the response to Hi Nanna surprise you?
Working in the Telugu industry was a discovery in itself. I never thought I would be accepted as a “Telugu Ammayi”! Both of my characters were progressive women, who weren't afraid to follow their hearts. That's who I am, I say what I think, even if some people feel bad! What makes me grateful is that filmmakers trust me to play these roles.
And now does that put a lot more pressure on what you chose next?
I have three people around me, who are equivalent to 3,000. They never impose their decision on me, including my teams. It's so difficult to listen to your own thoughts in a city like Mumbai, where people are constantly telling you what to do and what not to do. I just don't want to fall into that category of formula. You simply cannot compare your career to that of others. My strength lies in human dramas, but there is so much more I want to explore.
Of course, there is pressure because these films are successful and people have certain expectations, but I get honest feedback from my fans. They will tell me up front what worked for them and what didn't. I am clear with my conscience that people will not like me every time.
