Musician, actor and radio DJ was 66 years old





Mojo Nixon, musician, actor and radio DJ who became a comedy icon for songs such as “Don Henley Must Die,” “Elvis Is Everywhere” and “Stuffin' Martha's Muffin, died today at age 66 of complications from what we call a “cardiac event”. .” His family confirmed the death rolling stone. Nixon was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, an annual music cruise where he was a co-host and regular performer. “August 2, 1957 – February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. The way you live is the way you should die. Mojo Nixon was hard as a rock, fully reclined, wide open, hog-root, turn on two wheels + on fire…,” his family shared in a statement to Rolling stone. “Come on after a flamboyant show, a wild night, close the bar, take no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. “A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is pretty much normal…and that's exactly how it did, Mojo left the building,” his family's statement continued. “Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley. Heaven help us all. Nixon and his former partner, gutbucket specialist Skid Roper, scored a hit in 1987 with their original song “Elvis Is Everywhere.” His low-budget video became an MTV staple. Nixon and Roper recorded six albums together in the 1980s, including two: Bo-Day-Shus!! (1987) and Pig root or death (1989) – shook the Billboard 200 ranking. Nixon then began his solo career. He also worked as an actor and radio DJ, eventually becoming a regular presence on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel in the mid-2000s, known as “The Loon in the Afternoon.” RELATED: Jim Ladd Dies: Longtime LA and SiriusXM DJ Who Inspired Tom Petty Album Was 75 Nixon was born Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. on August 2, 1957, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but grew up in Danville, Virginia. After graduating from university in the late 1970s, Nixon briefly moved to London for its punk scene. He returned to the United States, first to Denver and then to San Diego, where he made a name for himself. In 1983, Nixon and Roper teamed up and released their self-titled debut album in 1985. They toured tirelessly and built an audience with songs like “Jesus at McDonald's”, “I Hate Banks” and “Stuffin' Martha's Muffin”, that last being an ode. about MTV VJ Martha Quinn. Their breakthrough came with “Elvis Is Everywhere,” which led the fledgling music video channel to use Nixon to film promotional spots. Soon they appeared on The Arsenio Hall show and getting Wynona Ryder to star in the video for “Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two-Headed Love Child.” MTV refused to air it. Nixon's split with Roper led to collaborations with Country Dick Montana and John Doe of X. His album Otis was fueled by the song “Don Henley Must Die” and reached #20 on the Modern Rock charts. Henley was a good player at this, playing it live with Nixon in 1992. Nixon's first acting role was the 1989 Jerry Lee Lewis biopic, Large balls of fire, in which he played drummer James Van Eaton. His other credits include the 1993 live-action super mario bros. and comedy Car 54, where are you?. He later DJed in Cincinnati and San Diego, before moving to XM Satellite Radio before the merger in the early 2000s. Nixon released an album of previously unreleased material, Whiskey Rebellionin 2009. And a documentary, The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixonpremiered at SXSW 2022 before being widely released last year. No information on survivors was immediately available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/mojo-nixon-dead-musician-actor-radio-dj-dies-on-outlaw-country-cruise-was-66-obituary-1235818709/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos