SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FY 2023 RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE INFORMATION | Business





ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. In conjunction with this release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live on the Internet on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com Or www.UnitedParksInvestors.com. For those who are unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2024, under the “Events & Presentations” tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com Or www.UnitedParksInvestors.com. A replay of the call is also available by telephone from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2024 by dialing ( 877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the United States (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from abroad and entering conference code 1368178. As a reminder, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will change its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective February 12, 2024. The new name unites the company's world-class portfolio of seven brands across 13 parks in the United States and Abu Dhabi. . The company's ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from SEAS to PRKS, and trading under the PRKS name will begin on February 13, 2024. About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company that delivers experiences that matter and inspires guests to protect the animals and wild wonders of our world. The society is one of the world's largest zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, breeding and veterinary care. The society collectively cares for what it considers one of the greatest zoological collections in the world and has helped advance animal care. The Society also rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured, orphaned or abandoned marine and land animals, with the aim of returning them to the wild. SeaWorld's rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need during the company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Sesame Place and Sea Rescue. During its more than 60-year history, the company has built a diverse portfolio of 12 regional and destination theme parks clustered in key markets across the United States, many of which feature its one-of-a-kind zoological collection . The Company's theme parks offer a diverse range of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal that deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition to its guests. Copies of this and other press releases and additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. may be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and potential investors may also opt-in to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices via email by registering on this website. Contact: Investor Relations Inquiries: Matthew Stroud Investor Relations 888-410-1812 [email protected] Media inquiries: Libby Panke Communications 314-719-7521 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia: ^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-entertainment-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2023-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-302057769.html SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright 2024 PR Newswire Association LLC. All rights reserved.

