Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur dreams of a career beyond Bollywood | Cinema Companion







Four-year-old Taimur's aspirations extend beyond showbiz, opting for a path that reflects a deep passion for music and sports. Saif's revelation highlights the youngster's diverse interests and propensity to pursue unconventional career choices. Saif Ali Khan on 'Making of Star Kids': 'You may have a last name, but that doesn't mean you're talented' One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan shared ideas about their lives, careers and dreams of their adorable son, Taimur. Saif mentioned Taimur it's ambitious career goals, showing a remarkable departure from the glitz and glamor of Bollywood Four-year-old Taimur's aspirations extend beyond showbiz, opting for a path that reflects a deep passion for music and sports. Saif's revelation highlights the youngster's diverse interests and propensity to pursue unconventional career choices. In a conversation with Film Companion, the Vikram Veda actor mentioned that Taimur wants to become a lead guitarist and football player. He further added that few Team Team wants to settle in Argentina to become a footballer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Devara alongside Jr.NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The Bollywood star, last seen in Adipurush (2023), also has a string of projects awaiting release. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to grace the screens with The Crew, a film starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Additionally, she is a part of The Buckingham Murders, showcasing the actress' versatility in different genres.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/saif-ali-khans-son-taimur-dreams-of-a-career-beyond-bollywood-film-companion/articleshow/107538989.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos