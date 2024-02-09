MW3 and Warzone players divided on Rick Grimes' voice actor: is it Andrew Lincoln?





Nathan Warby Published : 2024-02-08

The Walking Dead crossover has arrived in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, bringing an Operator Rick Grimes. But players were confused by the character's voice and whether actor Andrew Lincoln provided the lines. The Season 2 update is live in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, and players have been waiting no time to jump into all the new content. Multiplayer fans have been treated to a host of new 6v6 maps, while Fortunes Keep has returned to the battle royale with its own Ranked Resurgence mode. Article continues after ad One of the biggest additions in the update was The Walking Dead crossover, which saw protagonist Rick Grimes arriving as an Operator in the Battle Pass, with Michonne coming later in the season. Article continues after ad However, MW3 and Warzone players remained divided over whether Andrew Lincoln provided the operator's voice, after noticing that some of his lines sounded nothing like the actor. Does Andrew Lincoln voice Rick Grimes in MW3 and Warzone? It is unclear whether Andrew Lincoln is the voice of operator Rick Grimes. in MW3 and Warzone. Lincoln's face is used for the skin, as part of the crossover with the upcoming spin-off of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in which he is set to star, but fans are not convinced by the dialogue. Article continues after ad Reddit user ShadowOpsFN asked: “Who could they have voiced Rick, alongside a snippet of some of the characters' voice lines.” Many players agreed that it didn't look like the actor, although his image was used for the Operator. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Article continues after ad This is the thing that excited me the most for the Rick skin. Having his grainy voice lines in the game. And then we get this ahahaha shit, one response said, before another added: The VA for Rick looks so goofy. How did they listen to those vocal lines and think it was a good idea to move forward? Article continues after ad Meanwhile, others have argued that the dialogue about Rick's execution War zone and MW3 seems much closer to Andrew Lincolns, with tiktokalnuke calling it amazing. This caused a lot of confusion, as fans struggled to understand who actually recorded the lines: See what I don't understand is that this voice line sounds EXACTLY like Andrew Lincoln, but others sound different . I don't understand lol. Article continues after ad There were also a handful of players who thought the voice was authentic but felt something may have gone wrong when recording it. Article continues after ad I think that's the direction of the voice. It's 100% Andrew Lincoln, one answer said, with another agreeing: The vocal direction may have been done over more than one session, possibly with different vocal directors present. So whether or not Andrew Lincoln voiced some or all of Rick Grimes' lines in MW3 and Warzone remains a mystery at the moment. We'll have to wait and see if the developers address the debate in the future. Article continues after ad For more on MW3 and Warzone, be sure to check out how to unlock the new BP50 AR and RAM-9 SMG. Article continues after ad

