Carl Weathers, linebacker turned actor, dies at 76 | Richmond Free Press





NEW YORK- Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker turned Hollywood action and comedy star, playing enemy-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, taking on Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator and teaching golf in Happy Gilmore , is dead. He was 76 years old. Matt Luber, his manager, said Mr. Weathers died on Thursday, February 1, 2024. His family released a statement saying he died peacefully in his sleep. Carl Weathers will always be a legend, Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor and a wonderful person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in Action Jackson while joking around on the small screen in shows such as Arrested Development, Mr. Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance in as an arrogant and undisputed heavyweight. champion in 1976's Rocky, with Sylvester Stallone. Most recently, Mr. Weathers starred in the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian, appearing in all three seasons. We lost a legend yesterday, Mr. Stallone wrote in an Instagram post including a video tribute. The actor stood in front of a painting of him and Mr. Weathers boxing and said: “Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, of my success…I give him credit and kudos incredible. When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. … I could never have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. Creed, who appeared in the first four Rocky films, memorably died in the ring in 1984's Rocky IV, facing the imposing, steroid-using Soviet Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Mr. Weathers continued in 1987's Predator, where he flexed his pecs alongside Mr. Schwarzenegger and a host of others, and in the new 1988 blaxploitation film Action Jackson, where he trained his spear -flames at a bad guy and asks him: “How do you like your ribs?”. ? before grilling. He then added a fake wooden hand to play a golf pro in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore opposite Adam Sandler and starred in Dick Wolf's short-lived spinoff series Chicago Justice in 2017 and in Disney's The Mandalorian, earning an Emmy nomination in 2021. He also voiced Combat Carl in the Toy Story franchise. Mr. Weathers grew up admiring actors such as Woody Strode, whose combination of physicality and acting prowess in Spartacus made an impression. Other idols included actors Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte and athletes Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali, stars who broke the mold and the color barrier. Growing up in New Orleans, Mr. Weathers began acting in plays as early as elementary school. In high school, athletics took him down a different path, but he would return to his first love later in life. Mr. Weathers played college football at San Diego State University, majored in theater and then played one season in the NFL, for the Oakland Raiders, in 1970. After the Raiders, he joined the Canadian Football League, playing for two years while finishing his studies in the offseason at San Francisco State University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in drama in 1974.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.richmondfreepress.com/news/2024/feb/08/carl-weathers-linebacker-turned-actor-dies-76/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos