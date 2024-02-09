Tie Your Medium Opening: Wetzels Pretzels debuts at the 400th location on Hollywood Blvd.





The country's iconic snacking leader is set to open its 400th location on February 13 Pasadena, California ( RestaurantNews.com ) As they enter their 30th anniversary, pretzels continues to stake its pretzel claim to fame with the opening of its monumental 400th location in the heart of Los Angeles on Hollywood Blvd. Located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd Suite 101, across the street from Jimmy Kimmel Studios and adjacent to the TCL Chinese Theater, Wetzels' 400th location is owned and operated by existing franchisee Abu Taher. A grand opening event is planned for Tuesday, February 13, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring representatives from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and a parade on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame led by the LA Marching Band. Additionally, select pretzel lovers will receive a free original pretzel on the day of the event. A huge ton of work goes into building a 400-unit-strong brand legacy and to say we're proud of it is an understatement, said Vincent Montanelli, chief operating officer of Wetzels Pretzels. Wetzels got its start 30 years ago in Redondo Beach, California and was honored to mark this milestone moment in our brand's history by opening this iconic location close to where we started all those years ago. The Pasadena-born brand has certainly made a name for itself in the snacking category, opening 40 new units last year in several new markets, including Detroit, Michigan, Brooklyn, New York and Toronto, Canada. The brand has come a long way in 30 years and it's remarkable to be part of such a historic moment in Wetzels' history, said franchisee Abu Taher. It is my privilege to represent this landmark brand location and serve the millions of tourists who pass through Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Blvd each year. The new Wetzels location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will serve the brand's classic menu including Bitz, Pepperoni Twists, Wetzel Dogs, Fresh Lemonade and more. For more information about Wetzels pretzels, visit Wetzels.com . About Wetzels Pretzels Offering a fun and fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzels Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, portable snacks, hand-rolled, freshly baked and served hot from the oven, word of the delicious West Coast brand spread quickly. Today, Wetzels Pretzels has expanded to 400 locations and continues to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibe and 'gram-worthy snacks. Her cult following includes famous fans like Ben Affleck , Billie Eilish , Jimmy Kimmel And Kim Kardashian . As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named to the Best Food Franchises 2023 , Best Recession-Proof Franchises in 2023 And Culture100 lists by Franchise Business Review. Contact:

