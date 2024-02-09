Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce they are expecting their first baby | Bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first baby. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news in a creative and adorable way. The actors recently turned producers with their award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month. (Also Read: Richa Chadha on her first production with Ali Fazal winning at Sundance: We definitely have good taste) Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announce they are expecting their first baby

Richa, Ali's announcement

On Friday, Richa and her husband Ali Fazal took their respective handles and shared a common post. The first photo had an unusual equation: 1 + 1 = 3. The second photo was of the couple looking into each other's eyes. While Ali wore a colorful shirt and white overcoat, Richa wore a black dress with ruffled sleeves. A pregnant emoji was placed at the bottom of the photo.

Their post's caption read: “A little heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world” (loved emoji). Actors Shweta Basu Prasad, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Elnaaz Norouzi were among the actors who wished the couple in the comments section.

About Richa and Ali

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their popular franchise Fukrey. They later got married in 2022. They also shared screen space in an episode of the Netflix India Original show Call My Agent. They recently lent their voices to the Audible Original film Virus 2062. They also became producers with the film Girls Will Be Girls, which won two awards at Sundance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa said, “Working together on this production house was not easy. I was just telling him that I don't know how smart it is to live with your job. Now when I look at it, I remember the deadlines, the calls I have to make and the emails I have to send (laughs). I don't want to just think about that when I see him. So far, I've loved collaborating with him so it's been worth it.

