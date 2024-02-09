Dharmendra changes his name 64 years after his Bollywood debut? This is what his “new name” is now





Written by : Dishya Sharma Last update: 09 February 2024, 12:22 IST

Dharmendra uses a 'new name' in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The opening credits of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revealed that Dharmendra had changed his name.

Having made his acting debut in 1960, with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, we know him as Dharmendra. However, with the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it has been revealed that our beloved Dharam ji has made a big change to his name. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases today, February 9, in cinemas. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid's grandfather in the film. He is called Dada in the film. The opening credits revealed that Dharmendra decided to incorporate the first and last name given to him at birth. He was credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol in the film. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra was born as Dharam Singh Deol, according to a Hindustan Times report. Dharmendra was born in Punjab on December 8, 1935 to Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur. An Indian Express report revealed that Dharmendra's father was a manager while his mother was a housewife. The actor grew up in Sahnewal village in Punjab before moving to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. When he entered the film industry, Dharmendra dropped his first and last name. However, when his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol entered the industry as actors, they chose to retain the family name. On the work front, Dharmendra makes frequent appearances on the big screen. He was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. His performance was appreciated by all. The film helmed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been directed by Karan Johar. Dharmendra will now be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. He also has Apne 2 in the works. He is expected to reunite with Sunny Deol on the big screen with the film. Dishya Sharma With almost 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment in her blood. His love for the Bollywood, Hollywood and Korean film industries has …Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/dharmendra-changes-name-64-years-after-his-bollywood-debut-heres-what-his-new-name-is-now-8772230.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos