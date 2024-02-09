Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty launches yoga guru Dr Hansaji Yogendra's book The Sattvik Kitchen







The book draws on Dr. Hansaji's vast knowledge of traditional Indian food and nutrition systems, principles of Ayurveda and Sattvik living concepts. Sattvik Cuisine offers easy-to-follow recipes, immunity-boosting natural remedies, creative dairy-free milk formulations, rare hydrating Ayurvedic drinks, innovations in traditional Indian vegetarian cuisine, and nutrient-rich salad recipes and of nourishing soups that are easy to prepare.

Internationally famous Yoga Institute, Mumbai, organized a book release event on February 7, 2024. Renowned Bollywood personality, Ms. Shilpa Shetty present Dr. Hansaji Yogendra the new book' Sattvik kitchen " to the public. She added: "There is a need to promote our heritage and culture and a book like The Sattvik Kitchen helps us do that. Shilpa Shetty strongly believed in the adage that we are what we eat and food can be your medicine, while Ayurveda and yoga are a form of science for good health. She added that The Saatvik Kitchen reveals the rich heritage of our culture and instills in her a deep sense of pride in being Indian. She warmly thanked Dr. Hansaji Yogendra for his efforts and vision to share these life-enriching aspects of Indian food heritage with the world in The Sattvik Kitchen.

Dr. Hansaji J. Yogendra thanked Shilpa Shetty for her words of appreciation and further said: The Yoga Institute is 105 years old and has witnessed the changing times. Many things have changed over the years, including our relationship with food. Food in India has always been sacred, served to Divinity with a sense of bhakti and prepared with great love in our homes. But over the years, diet has become about calories rather than love and nutrition.

She said: “Problems arise when our food starts to come in packets rather than being cooked at home using fresh, local produce. When we eat in a hurry, we disrespect the sacred act of caring for our bodies. This is what The Sattvik Kitchen aims to help us: reconnect with Indian traditions of food and eating. The Sattvik Kitchen recipes are easy and simple to cook and aim to help our minds function better.

ABOUT DR HANSAJI:

Dr. Hansaji Yogendra is the Director of the Yoga Institute, Mumbai and an acclaimed spiritual guru, intellectual and renowned interdisciplinary scholar. Her words, ideas, and lifelong work in the field of yoga, wellness, and mindfulness have created a powerful discourse across multiple fields of study.

In 2019, Dr. Hansaji J. Yogendra was awarded the Bharat Gaurav Award at the UK House of Commons, London, for his extraordinary contribution and excellence in the field of yoga.

She has conducted over 1OO,000 yoga sessions and received the Prime Minister's Award for her contribution to the field of yoga.

ABOUT THE YOGA INSTITUTE:

The Yoga Institute was established in 1918 by the revered yoga guru Shri Yogendraji, also known as the father of the modern Yoga Renaissance. The Institute of Yoga celebrated its centenary on December 25, 2018. The 100th anniversary celebration of the Institute was attended by Shri Ramnath Kovind, Former President of India, and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice -President of India.

The Yoga Institute is a non-profit organization and the oldest organized yoga center in the world. Shilpa Shetty attends store launch in Mumbai

