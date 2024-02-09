Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood romance film gets fresher with AI, Lifestyle News

The appearance of the hero of Bollywood romance films has changed a lot from the past to the present.

However, it is certain that the big screen romance film still attracts a lot of attention and has the potential to explode if it balances the visuals and music presented on a scale that appeals to audiences.

This is the view of actor Shahid Kapoor, 42, on the page Rediff.com, referring to his latest film, Your body shone like that, which is described as a unique romantic comedy film revolving around the romance of a common man and an artificial intelligence (AI) robot who resembles a beautiful woman, a character played by Kriti Sanon.

I love watching romance movies on the big screen and digesting the love songs presented.

I remember the first time I watched a music video, Shava Shava (from the movie Sometimes there is happiness and sometimes there is sorrow.) at the cinema or watching What did you eat? (from the movie Ghulam) on the big screen.

The form is a bit magical but the song must have a certain value.

The visuals should make the audience want to whistle or applaud. But it doesn't have to be 365 days or a year, it's important to highlight romance films. It's just a seasonal kind, says Shahid.

For several months, the Bollywood films presented have been big-budget action films, thus limiting the space for other genres to be highlighted.

Shahid explained from his observations that he could see a shift in genre during the Covid-19 pandemic, such that films with romantic plots started decreasing in cinemas.

After the pandemic, only big-budget films filled theaters.

An actor should ask himself if it is worth the audience to come see his performance?

You need multiple genres of movies, but you also need good movies in different genres that will keep audiences interested in going to the movies.

Imagine there is only vanilla flavoring but no other flavors in a store. So what are you doing? We live within our limits, both as actors and spectators, Shahid added.

For him, Your body shone like that, has a storyline relevant to today's demands that deals with AI and its impact on daily life.

According to Shahid, his team discussed in depth how to convey the idea of ​​the film so that it was easy to digest.

We try to bring new ideas through robot characters and then we work on the theme of AI. We have already seen AI playing a significant role in the digital development of Bollywood films.

It can be said that almost 80% of Bollywood films that succeed on the big screen have elements of visual special effects and AI compared to actual acting, he said.

For him, there is no harm in using simulation technology that resembles the real world.

Look Avatar. This is a simulated virtual world, but it really looks like the real world.

AI has entered the human world. So it is not wrong to introduce it in this film with this new technology so close to human life.

We are exploiting the theme of AI in an entertaining and fun way, he added.