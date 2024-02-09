National Geographic greenlights new series about the world of competitive Bollywood dancing





Today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, National Geographic announced Legendsa new unscripted series that delves into the colorful world of competitive Bollywood dancing. Legends (working title) is an electrifying new competition series that follows the high-stakes world of competitive collegiate Bollywood fusion dancing. Filled with rivalries, friendships and upheavals, Legends (working title) focuses on two Bollywood fusion dance teams who struggle to balance rigorous academic workloads and parental expectations with their intense drive to win the crown at Legends. The series is produced by Meralta Films, Amplify Pictures and 30WEST.

) and Emmy, Tony, Peabody and Golden Globe Award-winning producer Joe Lewis ( ), the six-part series looks at the cultural phenomenon that has swept universities across the United States. For many Bollywood fusion dancers, the genre has proven an opportunity to express themselves, create, and perform on big stages while fostering community with their fellow first- and second-generation South Asian students. Capturing the grueling ten-hour practice days and personal sacrifices each dancer must make, Legends (working title) focuses on the stories of two key teams in pursuit of the national title. Learn more about TCA:

