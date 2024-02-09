Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's a Rookie Swimsuit Model for Sports Illustrated





Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed Thursday that she was chosen to be a rookie model in Sports Illustrated's 2024 Swimsuit Issue. Brittany, 28, announced her spot in the magazine's 60th anniversary edition on her social media, posting a video of herself donning a pair of red swimsuits as she flashed a million-dollar smile dollars and posed for photographers in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize. I never thought in my wildest dreams that this would happen,” Brittany told the magazine. A mom of two, former soccer player and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team, Brittany told the magazine she did the shoot to make women feel empowered to always be themselves, to love themselves and have confidence in everything they do. TO DO. The announcement comes as Patrick has been the subject of a media blitz this week, appearing at a news conference and other events in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. Brittany is expected to be in attendance for the big game alongside Taylor Swift, who is dating Patrick's boyfriend and star teammate Travis Kelce. The magazine dedicated to Brittany will hit stores in May, Sports Illustrated announcement. This edition works separately from Sports Illustrated itself, which laid off its entire staff last month and whose future is uncertain.

