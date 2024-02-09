Mrunal Thakur to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood Celebs Who Bravely Addressed Body Shaming





Whether receiving “friendly suggestions” or enduring downright rude comments, women continually face body shaming. This problem becomes even more pronounced when the woman is a public figure. The barrage of judgment and criticism comes from anonymous internet trolls and real-world individuals.

While many of us admire movie stars and secretly yearn for access to their enviable collection of designer clothing, as well as the desire to embody their “slim, trim and proper” appearance, it is essential to remember : They're not perfect, and they struggle with their own set of insecurities. In today's age of social media, widespread fat shaming, and body dysmorphia, several celebrities have candidly shared their struggles with body image.

Mrunal Thakur In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur discussed his roles in Bollywood. Although she was recognized for her performances in two Telugu films, the actress expressed her concern about not being cast in more memorable and challenging roles by Hindi filmmakers even after six years in the industry. Apart from discussing issues of stereotyping, Mrunal also addressed instances of body shaming. She revealed an incident in which a filmmaker chose not to cast her, stating that he did not envision her in a “sexy” role and did not consider her “sexy enough”.

Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to online trolls and body shaming. The 'Dabangg' star has frequently faced criticism and negative comments about her body on social media. Additionally, Sinha faced weight-related bullying during her childhood, and despite losing weight after entering the film industry, she continued to be a target for trolls. Don't Miss: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy: 4 Celebrities Expecting a Baby in 2024 Neha Dhupia After the birth of her first child, Mehr, Neha Dhupia faced incessant online scrutiny for her weight gain. Despite the criticism, the bold actress, known for her unconventional lifestyle choices, remained unfazed by the remarks. However, during an interview, according to Cosmopolitan, Neha highlighted the need to address fat-shaming as a broader issue that affects everyone, not just celebrities. Vidya Balan Bollywood powerhouse Vidya Balan, known as the real 'Sherni', constantly fights against unrealistic beauty standards. She openly shared her decision not to appear thinner in photos than herself. Vidya, famous for her role in 'Dirty Picture', faced anonymous comments online urging her to start exercising and lose weight. In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed her lifelong struggle with hormonal issues, attributing them to the societal judgment she experienced towards her body since her teenage years. She said people commented: “You have such a pretty face, why don't you lose weight?” Priyanka Chopra The Desi Girl of Bollywood, known for her humanitarian efforts and exceptional acting prowess, has been slammed by trolls. Priyanka Chopra revealed she was body shamed for not conforming to unrealistic beauty standards. During an appearance on the chat show The View, she recounted a meeting with a producer-director before venturing into acting. Although she was a beauty pageant winner and Miss World at the time, the individual commented on various aspects, claiming that everything about her was wrong, including her nose and proportions. Don't Miss: 5 Top-Rated Indian Series on IMDb to Watch The Dostana actress pointed out that body weight fluctuates naturally and said, “There is a false perception of what our body should look like. Especially in this industry, if you gain a few kilos, people indulge in body shaming bodily. It happens.” Keep reading Herzindagi for more such updates. Credits: Instagram

