Entertainment
Alongside Harold is a local gem of American music in Evanston
From Russian harmonica lessons to patio practice sessions to performances at SPACE, the Americana Alongside Harold group is constantly evolving.
Evanston band Alongside Harold was formed in 2016. Although some aspects of the band have changed over the years, its commitment to local live music has remained constant.
In 2016, three members – Jane Holt, Doug Holt and Susan Abraham – attended an acoustic show where Susan played and sang a Led Zeppelin song for the first time. The rest of the band reunited soon after, with Abraham bringing in drummer Max Shapiro, and by the end of the year, Doug Holt had met his former bandmate Jeremy Manier – the band's bassist – at a professional conference in Chicago. “I would say it was all just a coincidence,” Abraham said.
The name of the group took longer, however.
After a brief stint as “Central Station”, the group was renamed “Alongside Harold”, a reference to Harold's True Value Hardware store on Central Street. Four of the five members live “alongside Harold” in the store's neighborhood.
“But we struggled with the name for a long time,” Doug Holt said.
Evanston is not just a place to play shows or rehearse for the band, but a community and live music scene that they are grateful to be a part of. They feel “really lucky” to be in Evanston, Doug Holt said.
Part of that luck comes from the relationship the band formed with SPACE, a music venue in Evanston.
SPACE originally focused on regional and national artists, but Alongside Herald received a call when another group canceled. They have now played SPACE five times and even performed in the outdoor music series “Out of Space”.
“We can fill the place or get a decent crowd there,” Doug Holt said. “I think they saw, actually, that this sound sounds good and people have a good time… there’s a place for it.”
Alongside Harold's music is country-influenced rock with a full-band sound that fills a space –– including the basement covered in records, family photos and books where they rehearse . The band can effortlessly go from a Fleetwood Mac cover to an original track and back to Neil Young material, making for versatile sets.
TAlongside Harold's adaptability comes from the maturity of the band members and their desire to constantly push themselves to learn new skills and master new songs.
“When you grow up and you have kids, to lean into risky and creative things, at least for me, you have to be intentional,” Jane Holt said.
Alongside Harold, he is currently rehearsing for his next show on February 29. At the Double Clutch Brewing Company concert at 7 p.m., the band will perform a set including classic rock covers, country hits and original music.
Shows and rehearsals are ways for the group to continue to learn new things and continue to grow as people, Abraham said.
“One of the great things about the band is that I've been playing for a long time, but there are things I've done with this band that I've never done before,” Manier said.
E-mail: [email protected]
