When Yash's perspective that 'India has arrived' made a huge difference in the Bollywood vs South debate





Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF and KGF 2 gave the Kannada film industry pan-Indian recognition. A few years ago, after the restrictions imposed on cinema halls after the Corona pandemic began to ease, South Indian films such as Pushpa: The Rise, KGF 2, RRR and Kantara created a storm at the box office. It is important to note that most of these films achieved unexpected success across India. On the other hand, big Bollywood films featuring superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have failed to attract audiences. It was at this time that a debate that the South Indian film industry would soon overtake Bollywood and that South films are much better than Hindi cinema gained momentum . Even Bollywood celebrities have appreciated how South Indian films are rooted in their culture, whereas B-town films are more inclined to show Western culture. So, when an interview session was held with Yash by a leading Bollywood media portal in Bangalore, in front of the audience, the Sandalwood superstar was expected to share his views. He said that a single KGF would not be able to change people's views about the Kannada film industry. That's why he said Kantara was my film. He cited many other Kannada films which have been very good and should gain national recognition. Yash said, “There was a time when 7 Kannada players were part of the Indian cricket team. This should happen to Indian industry. Every actor and director in my industry should become a pan-Indian star. Yash thinks Baahubali made a big difference Yash credited Rajamouli for directing Baahubali and making it a pan-Indian super hit. The superstar said: “We should try to stop the hypocrisy. A lot of people try to polarize the industry by saying it's our industry, this industry. No, it will never happen like that. We should not fall into this trap. We have to respect anyone else who makes a great film. All other industries. Go compete. Don't be jealous and say we are good. Read also | Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi: When Jaya Bachchan Sternly Told Rajesh Khanna 'This Man Will Rule the Industry One Day' The superstar added, “I expect from my fans, especially from Karnataka, that I don’t want them to bring down any other industry. I don't mean that we are bigger and they are smaller. We worked hard to achieve this respect. Afterwards, we can no longer mistreat them. Respect Bollywood, forget the North and the South. Do not do that. Yash said Bollywood is going through a phase and they have taught us a lot. According to him, the goal should be to compete with the rest of the world. Instead, he said this generation should compete with the rest of the world and say, “India has arrived.”



