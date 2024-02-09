Dharmendra changed his name after 64 years of Bollywood debut, his new name has a family connection

Dharmendra is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Born in Punjab on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra is the beloved son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur. Apparently, his father was a manager while his mother was a housewife. Dharmendra left his hometown and moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. He made his acting debut in 1960 with My heart is yours, we are yours, and engraved his name in our hearts.

Dharmendra changed his name after entering the film industry

According to a Hindustan Times report, it is revealed that Dharmendra was born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, after entering the film industry, Dharmendra dropped his first and last name. But his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, did not follow the same rule when they entered the industry as actors. Sunny and Bobby chose to keep the family name. However, it seems that after 64 years in Bollywood, Dharmendra has decided to change his name.

Dharmendra changes his name after 64 years in Bollywood

The veteran actor was recently seen in the film, There's such confusion in my body, released in theaters on February 9, 2024. The film, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, showed the veteran actor playing the role of Shahid's grandfather, nicknamed 'Dada'. In the opening credits of the film, we can see that Dharmendra incorporated the first and last name given to him at birth and was credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol.

Dharmendra came under fire after his cozy photo with an Iranian dancer went viral

There is no denying that the He-Man of Bollywood has always been a ladies' man, thanks to his stylish looks. As Dharmendra was one of the most sought after actors of his generation, his female co-stars were crazy about him. Earlier, a netizen posted a vintage photo of Dharmendra, in which he was seen posing with an Iranian dancer. The veteran actor held the woman from behind, while the latter placed both her arms around the actor's neck. The inappropriate photo attracted many eyeballs, and it was shocking to see Dharmendra posing for such a photo as an adult. Above the image, a caption was written, which could read as follows:

“Providing moral support? Dharmendra with an Iranian dancer in 'International crook'.”

As soon as the photo was shared on Reddit, many users took to the comments section of the post to criticize Dharmendra. Reacting, a user wrote, “Dharam Paaji was a grade A tharki back then but he got away with it because of his good looks.” Another commented: “And then he wouldn't allow his own daughters to wear sleeveless tops or shorts at home.” Meanwhile, a third wrote: “That's exactly why. Because he's the type of man, he doesn't want his girls to be attracted to him. He screams insecurity.”

Dharmendra's two marriages

For those who don't know him, Dharmendra was married twice. His first marriage was to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeita. Later, Dharmendra married for the second time when he married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash. The duo was blessed with two daughters, Esha and Ahana. However, Dharmendra's second marriage to Hema was unconventional and became a hot topic of discussion in the media for a very long time.

