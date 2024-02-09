Valentine's Day Look 2024: Steal the Show with These Bollywood Couple Outfit Ideas





B-town features several celebrity couples who make sure to give us major couple goals with the perfect synchronization of their outfits. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, these celebrities' couple looks never fail to amaze us. Ahead of Valentine's Day, check out some of the most stylish looks of Bollywood couples that can inspire you for dinner.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look chic Bigg Boss 17's popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain never fail to give major couple goals to fans. The coordination of their outfits reflects the love they have for each other. You can never go wrong with black and red combinations with your partner. The simple yet elegant look created by Vicky and Ankita for the party can be your choice for your dinner party. You can choose a simple red dress and your partner can opt for an all-black look.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal have a comfortable look Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are a popular television couple who gained popularity after the series Miley Jab Hum Tum. While you are going on a trip to celebrate Valentine's Day with your partner, you can steal Sanaya and Mohit's cozy look. The red dress that Sanaya made goes perfectly with Mohits' Jeans white T-shirt look.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in all black look Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the B-town royal couple who ace every party look when they're together. The classic Bebos pick and the royal Saifs picks blend together perfectly. This all-black look they created for a party outdoes them as a couple. While men usually choose a three-piece suit, you can suggest your partner opt for an Achkan-style indo-western ensemble, like Saif did. You can choose a long, feminine black dress with details for perfect synchronization. Don't Miss: DIY Style Tips: Transform Your Simple Dress into Valentine's Day Elegance Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's casual look There are days when you don't want to put in any effort to dress up and hence you can take inspiration from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis' casual yet stylish look. The simple yellow dress worn by Anushka goes well with Virat's brown blazer and t-shirt look. You can choose this combination for your brunch date. Don't Miss: Try Matching Family Outfits This Diwali Using These Tips Choose the look based on your Valentine's Day date. Valentine's Day Special: It's time to celebrate love! This Valentine's Day week, immerse yourself in the world of love and romance with your partner and loved ones to make every day special. Know gift ideas, messages, wishes and let them know how much they mean to you. Click here to read the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day and surprise your partner. Your opinion interests us! Take a moment to fill out our reader survey, it will help us better understand your preferences. Click on it link to access the survey. Image Courtsey: Instagram

