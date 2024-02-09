Bollywood Success Story: From Delhi Dreams to Big Screens, The Story of Sidharth Malhotra's Rise in the Film Industry | News from India





New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra's journey may not have started in the glitz and glamor of Bollywood, but his ambition was clear. Starting out as a model at 18, he quickly rose through the ranks, winning titles such as Mr. Gujarat and Gladrags Face of the Year. Although modeling provided a platform, acting was his true calling. Learning the trade: from sets to the big screen: Realizing the importance of understanding cinema, Sidharth took on the role of Karan Johar's assistant director in 'My Name Is Khan'. This immersive experience allowed him to gain valuable behind-the-scenes knowledge, preparing him for the spotlight. A great start and first challenges: His Bollywood debut was in 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'. Although commercially successful, the film also brought comparisons to its co-stars, highlighting the pressure faced by newcomers. Finding your rhythm: experimentation and praise: Undeterred, Sidharth diversified his portfolio, tackling romantic comedies like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', thrillers like 'Ek Villain' and dramas like 'Kapoor & Sons'. These projects showcased his versatility and earned him rave reviews. The turning point: embodying the legacy of a hero: The biopic 'Shershaah' was a turning point in Sidharth's career. His portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra deeply resonated with the audience, earning him widespread praise and cementing his position as a leading actor. Beyond action: broadening horizons: Driven by curiosity, Sidharth ventured into production with 'Brotherhood', demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit. He also actively uses his platform for social causes, demonstrating his commitment to making a difference. A decade in the making: a career still evolving: With a decade in the industry, Sidharth remains grounded yet ambitious. He continues to challenge himself by taking on various roles, proving his dedication to his craft.

