Rewards the best in the sector in style organized by Eventz Factory

Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024: Recognizing the best in the industry in style, organized by Eventz Factory

New Delhi (India), February 8: Bollywood Town is a hugely popular film magazine that keeps you updated with all the happenings in Bollywood and gives you all the behind-the-scenes information and gossip from the world of cinema and its scintillating stars. Recently, Bollywood Town came up with the concept of Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024, organized by Eventz Factory and felicitating many popular and rising personalities from cinema and other industries. Bollywood Town Magazine Editor-in-Chief Yogesh Mishra joined hands with business tycoon Kunal Thakkar of Eventz Factory to organize and present these awards in the grandest possible manner, which turned out to be an unforgettable evening for everyone present during the brilliant awards ceremony. The awards ceremony was held at Orchids Hotel in Andheri, Mumbai, in the presence of many film stars, influencers, socialites and dignitaries from various fields including Isha Koppikar, Tanuj Virwani, Shiv Thakare, Jyoti Saxena, Naitik Nagda, Tanushree Dutta, Sherlyn Chopra, Pahlaj Nihalani, director Farhad Samji and many more. The award ceremony was very well organized and everything was executed with such perfection that all the guests and winners present during the felicitation ceremony were very impressed with the glamorous show presented. What made the awards ceremony even more impressive was the presence of a large number of journalists to cover the event. Those who were felicitated at the awards night were Isha Koppikar (Most Versatile Actress as Editor's Pick), Shiv Thackeray (Reality TV Superstar of the Year), Jyoti Saxena (Dazzling Diva of the year), Tanuj Virwani (most stylish OTT actor of the year), Dipika Chikhliya Topiwala (best debut TV producer of the year), Tanushree Dutta (woman of substance), Vikalp Mehta (artist of the year), 'year), Head Honcho of Puri Creators Meet Puri (Youngest Promising Dynamic Developer of the Year), Varun Buddhadev (Best Child Actor), Vaanya Singh Rajput (Rising Bollywood Actress), Ramandeep Kaur (Rising Bollywood Actress), Sherlyn Chopra (Bold and Beautiful Actress of the Year). Here is the list of other celebrities and brands awarded at the Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024: Big Boss Narrator Voice Vijay Vikram Singh (Inspirational Voice of the Year), Film Producer Pahlaaj Nihlani (Lifetime Achievement Award career), the Turkish Rasoi (promising hospitality). Brand of the Year Award), Chandini Dey (Pioneer of Advanced Skincare Clinic), Taara Shukla (Rising Bollywood Actress), Arpita Mukherjee (Best Mom Influencer & Content Creator), Dr Padmakar K Nandekar (Iconic Life and Wealth Coach), Farhad Samji (Most Talented Director of the Year), Mahak Chaudhary (Promising Actress), Rohit Pyare (Most Talented Comedian), Ajay Keshwani (Promising Music Composer), Shri Abhijeet Rane (Eminent Labor Leader as Guest of Honour), CEO of RNA Builders Hari Nair (Promising CEO of the Year), Jayesh Velhal (Taekwondo Coach of the Year), Pradip Chopra for Special Cause for the film Kusum Ka Byaah (Promising Actor of the Year), Mukta Wellness (Most Prestigious Wellness Brand), Azhar Shaikh (Promising Lifestyle Influencer of the Year), Soniya Tokbipi (Upcoming Bollywood Actress ), Manzil Pathan (Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year), Dr. Vachan Shetty (Best Laser and Cosmetic Dentist), Moonmoon Chakraborty (Most Talented Fashion Designer of the Year), Soni Bros CEO Vishal Soni (Best Fashion Brand affordable luxury clothing), Jinnie Jazz (Bold Actress and Bindaas of the Year), Rajesh Rai (Most Talented Fashion Photographer of the Year), Sudhakar M Shetty (Best SRA Project Developer of the Millennium), Shiva SS ( Most Promising Fashion and Celebrity Photographer of the Year), Director of London Horse Suresh (Fast Growing Brand of the Year), Mukesh Bhanushali (Most Talented Singer of the Year), Abhinandan Singh (Most Anchor promising of the year). The Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024 was organized by Eventz Factory. It was presented by JIO NEWS and powered by VAZIRS Fragrance. PYLON JEWELERS was the jewelry partner while 92.7 BIG FM was the radio partner of the ceremony. NEWSJ was the film digital agency partner, London Horse was the associate partner, Shiva SS Celebrity and Fashion Photography was the event photography partner while Digital Harshi was the digital partner for the scintillating event held in Mumbai. Notably, Entity One Entertainment was judged the best PR agency of the year. Interestingly, it is also the PR partner of Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024 who handled all the PR related activities of the event very efficiently. Entity One Entertainment Founder Girish Wankhede expressed his joy after receiving the award and said, “We are happy that our PR agency has been judged as the Best PR and Event Management Agency , while also entrusting us with the responsibility of managing “All communications related to the event. In a very short time, we have established ourselves as a leading public relations and event management company, while managing the public relations and organizing many such events.” Speaking about the awards ceremony and congratulating the best people and brands, Bollywood Town Magazine Editor-in-Chief Yogesh Mishra said, “The event was a mega success as not only were all the award winners present at the ceremony but many other dignitaries and celebrities also turned to “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ahmedabadmirror.com/bollywood-town-lifestyle-awards-2024-awarding-the-best-in-the-business-with-style-organised-by-eventz-factory/81861919.html

