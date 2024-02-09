YouTube, not Netflix, should terrify Hollywood





It is now accepted in some circles that Netflix “won” the streaming war, a story that has been validated by its best. fourth quarter report ever in terms of subscription growth.

Netflix added 13.1 million subscribers for a total of more than 260 million, leaving behind second-place Disney+ with 111 million global subscribers (excluding Hotstar).

But focusing on Netflix's dominance in Hollywood overlooks a more important player in media: YouTube. And YouTube's dominance could have disastrous consequences for Netflix's competitors. In terms of watch time and advertising, YouTube wins hands down. In terms of big screen watch time, the metric that matters to big brand advertisers, YouTube dominated watch time for almost all of 2023, according to Nielsens Gauge. Its advantage was not lost on Netflix co-founder and former CEO Reed Hastings, whose YouTube verified as a threat to Netflix. And that’s without the traditional Hollywood content. Nielsen shows YouTube leading in TV viewing share. Nielsen YouTube also has a giant advertising business. He reported $9.2 billion in advertising revenue in the fourth quarter. Netflix, which is just starting to sell advertising, isn't even close. YouTube wins in areas important to Gen Z In the long term, YouTube is also able to win on the small screen. This is because he is winning in areas that are important to young people. Gen Z enjoys user-generated video almost as much as TV and movies, according to a Forrester study. YouTube is also not a major player in live sports, an area significantly less popular with Generation Z than the population as a whole. It's possible that these preferences will change as they get older, but that would mean flipping not only what they watch, but also their preferred device. Gen Z is less likely to watch live sports than all adults. Morning consultation “They are not a big player in the premium entertainment content space, where Hollywood has traditionally lived and where Netflix is ​​the clear leader in streaming,” Dan Salmon, an analyst at New Street Research, said of Youtube. “And they haven't competed for in-market/nationally televised sports like Amazon Prime. These are content areas that are losing some of the younger audiences' viewing time. The long-term risk of Netflix is ​​that kids watch MrBeast on YouTube instead of 'The Crown' on Netflix.” YouTube became a media giant without Hollywood content Many media outlets dismiss or neglect YouTube because it doesn't look like a Hollywood actor. YouTube funded original content for a while until it decided to leave content creation to creators and share ad revenue with them. He's paid out $70 billion this way over the past three years, but that money went to companies like MrBeast, not Martin Scorsese. Its television business, YouTube TV, is a collection of third-party channels. For some advertisers, YouTube's lack of shine is a reason to stay away. But financing content this way allows YouTube to maintain nice, even gross profit margins, compared to the Hollywood model with its fixed, up-front programming costs. And YouTube TV is now the fourth largest pay TV service in the country, with more than 8 million subscribers. YouTube likes its model for funding creator content because it guarantees a steady stream of success, said Brian Albert, Google's general manager of video contracts and creative works in the United States. “It's a huge difference from the traditional studio-produced model, where you hope to get enough success to maintain the audience,” he said. And YouTube CEO Neal Mohan emphasized this week that he's committed to supporting long-form storytelling from creators and that he sees the future of YouTube in the living room. Creators are thinking about how to optimize their content for the show, and it's easy to see why that's where their audience is watching! he announced. Continued success of YouTube is not guaranteed YouTube faces tough competition from other tech companies to retain creators and viewers. It's beaten in short-form videos by TikTok and Metas Reels (although it's seen its version, YouTube shorts, climb to over 70 billion daily views). Parent Google also has a big lead in AI, which powers recommendations that determine watch time. Part of Mohans' announcement was that YouTube was also rolling out a suite of AI tools to help creators, which could help close the gap. Being an open platform is another vulnerability. This sets the stage for brand safety concerns (although this is mitigated somewhat by small business advertisers who can't abandon it), regulatory threats, and high content moderation costs. People in Hollywood are complaining about Netflix a lot these days. Netflix released fewer originals in 2023 while it uses everyone's licensed content. Netflix still has a huge influence on what is done and seen, which leaves it open to criticism. One of the biggest downsides is that he used to take risks on niche shows and give prestige filmmakers carte blanche, but lately he just seems to want shows for mainstream audiences. (It's not the only one there, to be fair.) Its limited use of theatrical releases has some filmmakers worried about the future of cinema. But maybe Hollywood should be more worried about YouTube. The real threat is that Netflix and YouTube dominate and everyone is fighting for a small piece of the pie. Just take a look at the teen viewing stats. Netflix has lost some ground among teens in terms of video consumption over the past two years, but remains just behind YouTube, according to Piper Sandlers, biannual teen survey. YouTube accounted for 29.1% of their video consumption in fall 2023, ahead of Netflix at 28.7%. Hulu was a distant third with 7.7%. These are brutal statistics for the rest of Hollywood. Everyone in Hollywood is afraid of Netflix. But the much bigger long-term threat is YouTube and the non-Hollywood video revolution it represents.

