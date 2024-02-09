Vallarta Supermarkets Reopens North Hollywood Store





After months of renovation, the Vallarta location, located at 10859 Oxnard Street in North Hollywood, California, now offers a colorful new look and improved shopping experience, according to the company.

Hispanic grocer Vallarta Supermarkets will hold the grand reopening of its North Hollywood, Calif., store next week. After months of renovation, the 10859 Oxnard Street location now offers a colorful new look and an improved shopping experience, according to the company. “We are very excited to unveil the renovated North Hollywood store to our customers,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallartas Marketing Director. This grand reopening demonstrates our continued commitment to providing an unparalleled shopping experience for our loyal customers and the community. [RELATED: 7 Must-Know 2024 Retail Design Trends] The store remained open throughout the renovation process, ensuring minimal disruption to customers. Now that the construction phase is complete, Vallarta Supermarkets invites community members to a grand reopening event on Wednesday, February 14 from 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Guests can sample Vallarta’s signature items and gifts to celebrate the occasion. Additionally, Vallarta will donate to local charities around North Hollywood. Last November, the grocery chain opened stores in Salinas, California.the first outpost of the banners in Monterey County, and in Carson, California. The grocer also installed PX G1300 energy harvesters in stores in Salinas and Indio, California. Indio's installation and inaugural commercial deployment of the device allowed the PX G1300 to achieve 30 percent energy efficiency compared to the system's adiabatic cooler, according to Energy Recovery, based in Vallarta and San Leandro, Calif. . Other innovative initiatives by food retailers include being the first to deploy Logiles inventory management solutioncovering item management, forecasting, ordering, receiving, in-store production and service execution, for central store and fresh departments on a single platform, in combination with the labor management offering supplier labor company based in Southlake, Texas. Vallarta, based in Pacoima, California, operates 55 stores in California's Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 associates. Supermarkets Vallarta North Hollywood

