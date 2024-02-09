Entertainment
Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton February 9-11, 2024
When: February 9 and 10; 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Or: Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: The Adventure Summit features world-class outdoor personalities. From endurance runners to long-distance backpackers, from the founding father of mountain biking to polar explorers, our featured personalities each year are sure to inspire and amaze.
Cost: Free
More information: 937-775-5821 or www.wright.edu
Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATER
2. Near the Cat Bog
When: Until February 11; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Or: Festival Playhouse at the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Guest director Gina Handy Minyard, an advocate for women-led plays and playwrights, stages a terrifically performed regional premiere of Marina Carr's brooding Irish drama about family, fear, heartbreak, lineage and revenge . Loosely based on Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea with a contemporary dysfunction similar to that of Tracy Letts August: Osage County, this tale in three acts (should have been in two acts) takes time to find its feet (a marriage in the Act 2 kicks off the action and arises). as a strong centerpiece). However, the action is enhanced by volatile emotions and a great atmosphere. Emma Massey, commanding the scene from her first line of dialogue, delivers a groundbreaking portrait of the haunted, stubborn and disjointed Hester Swane, an outcast mother refusing to leave her titular home despite an entire community trying to silence her. Aidan Fracker captivates just as much as Carthage Kilbride, Hester's old flame whose impending marriage causes enormous frustration. Deborah Thomas' exceptional dialect coaching also adds credibility to the production's distinct cultural aesthetic.
Cost: $15-$25
More information: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre
3. Sense and sensitivity
When: Until February 11: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday
Or: DeVries Theater at the Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville
Details: Guest director Gabrielle Bauman leads a delightfully sophisticated presentation of Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's timeless comedy centered on family, class, gossip, manners and romance. Excellent duo Hannah Kay Bradley (cautious and serious Elinor Dashwood) and Graecen Burson (effervescent and expressive Marianne Dashwood) are believably linked as close-knit sisters who ponder the possibility of love while growing to understand power of restraint. Bradley's mature presence and polished delivery are particularly reminiscent of Olivia Colman (The Crown). Equally notable: Jayden Alexander's charming portrayal of polar opposite brothers Edward Ferrars and Robert Ferrars, and Stephen Vendittis' quietly understated portrayal of Colonel Brandon.
Cost: $15-$18
More information: 937-766-7787 or cedarville.edu
4. The area of interest
When: February 9-15; 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday; 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday to Tuesday; 2:50 p.m. Wednesday; and 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Thursday
Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this acclaimed drama concerns an Auschwitz commandant and his wife living with their family in a house next to the camp.
Cost: $6.50 to $10.50
More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Harry Potter Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday February 9 and 10
Or: Schuster Center, 1 W Second Street, Dayton
Details: The stories of a young wizard and the evil Lord Voldemort have captivated audiences of all ages since the publication of the first fantasy novel in the series in 1997. It spawned six other books, eight feature films, and spin-off projects such as three Fantastic Beast films. . Another unique offering is Innovation Arts & Entertainments Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone in Concert, which features a screening of the film with a full orchestra performing a live version of John Williams' beloved score. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $90 to $155.50
More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
6. Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown
When: 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday February 10
Or: Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Gather some gems and head to the Brightside for a special celebration of New Orleans cultures and music with Solistic and Krewe.
Cost: $20 general admission. $25 day of show, general admission.
More information: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Mom Rock
When: 8 p.m. Saturday February 10
Or: Blind Bobs, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Mom Rock has been delivering sassy pop-rock since forming in Boston in 2018. After releasing three EPs, the California trio released their debut album in 2023. Mom Rock, which closed out the year with a dozen Midwest dates in November and December. , kicked off 2024 with a 14-date winter tour. Most of the shows take place on the East Coast, with one show in Detroit and three in Ohio. This Dayton show is 21+ and also features a Dayton-based visitor. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10
More information: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com
8. After Dark: Rock the Night
When: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday February 10
Or: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy swing dancing and artifacts from the collection not normally on display, as well as themed planes, quizzes with prizes, games, food and a cash bar.
Cost: $40
More information: 937-751-1550 or www.afmuseum.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
9. Intergalactic Space Force
When: 9 p.m. Saturday February 10
Or: Courtyard Salon, 320 W. National Road, Englewood
Details: Vimana, the new album from Intergalactic Space Force, is released on Friday February 9. The nine-song collection features trippy sci-fi art from Logan Walden, which is a perfect fit for the Dayton jam bands' cosmic blend of rock, reggae, and funk. and electronic music. Intergalactic Space Force celebrates the album release with this 21+ show with special guests Station 432. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5
More information: 937-836-9511
10. Concert of emerging choreographers 2024
When: February 9-11; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday
Or: DanceSpace 170 at the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Junior and senior dance majors from the Wright State University Dance Ensemble present their new works. The concert will feature choreography from senior dance majors Daniella Fuson, Natalie Nagy, Macy Perry and Elisabeth Sabol, as well as juniors Ariana Alvarado, Zoe Bees, Jonathan Foster, Gracie Hapner and Alexis Wilson.
Cost: Suggested donation of $5.
More information: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre
