Director Amit Kasaria Gives Details About Atif Aslam's Bollywood Comeback Song

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam returns to Bollywood after 7 years with a song in upcoming film Love Story of the 90s (LSO90). Director Amit Kasaria spoke to us in detail about the possibility of bringing the musician on board after the ban on Pakistani artists in India is lifted in October 2023. Atif Aslam returns to Bollywood with a song in director Amit Kasaria's upcoming film Lovestoryof 90S (LSO90).

Kasaria calls LSO90, a simple family drama that will remind you of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He said: “Someone had to take the initiative and bring love to the table. I knew a lot of people might troll me, but I had to do it.

The director revealed that his team wanted a title song, and Atif seemed a good choice for the romantic duet. It's about this man who wants to live an innocent life and wants to fall in love.

According to him, if Aslam had not liked the idea, he would never have committed to his. I sent him an email saying it was a matter of friendship between the countries. Atif has done his research. Since he talked to me, that meant he liked the song. I told him I had very little time to shoot, Kasaria said.

He added that Atif flew to another city to record the song despite his health condition. It was a nice gesture.

Composed by music director Rahul Nair, the particular song, featuring lead actors Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai was shot in Shimla.

Aslam's latest sung songs have appeared in Bollywood films like Hum Chaar And Namaste Englandbefore India banned Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians, from working and performing in India after the 2016 Uri attack.