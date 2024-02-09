Actor's family may file suit after death following weight loss surgery





By Stephen FaircloughBBC News Family photo Philip Morris died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Surrey The family of a 48-year-old actor who died after weight-loss surgery at a private hospital said they may take legal action. Philip Morris, originally from Newport, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Surrey. A coroner concluded he likely would have survived if a carbon dioxide detector worked properly. Spire Healthcare said it accepted the coroner's findings and took steps to address them. Mr Morris was a founding member of the Wales Arts Review. He was general director from 2012 to 2016. The family moved from Newport to south London in 2016. In December 2021, Mr Morris died four days after having a gastrectomy to remove part of his stomach. Two days after the operation, he developed abdominal pain. Senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe found that “even with hindsight it is difficult to be sure of the cause of the abdominal pain”. The inquest heard that blood tests showed the next day that he was suffering from “acute kidney failure” and his condition was deteriorating rapidly, as well as a lack of willingness to accept oxygen therapy. Family photo Philip Morris was diagnosed with diabetes in 1995, then sleep apnea in 2007. Mr Morris was placed in the private hospital's intensive care unit and it was decided to intubate him while he waited for a bed at the nearby St George's NHS Hospital. The procedure proved “extremely difficult” and the coroner found that his “airway was lost”. She found there was a “missed opportunity to succeed” in trying to create new airways because a CO2 monitoring device was not working properly. She found that “no one checked that this equipment worked” because it was no one’s responsibility to check it. Lawyers representing his wife had asked the coroner to take negligence into account in his finding, but she decided it was not appropriate. In a narrative conclusion, the coroner found that Mr Morris died after “suffering complications from an emergency procedure carried out in turn to treat complications from post-bariatric surgery”. Ms Ormond-Walshe said she did not need to write a report to prevent future deaths because Spire St Anthony's Hospital had made a number of changes and provided training. She expressed her condolences to his family. Family photo Dana Morris said her husband had difficulty swallowing and was short of breath after the operation. In a statement after the inquest, Mr Morris' family say “a catalog of fundamental errors” led to his death and are now considering legal action against Spire. Mr Morris' wife, Dana, said more needed to be done at Spire hospitals. “Phil was a force of nature: he was a wonderful father to our son Orson, a wonderful husband and an extremely intelligent, funny and loving man. “It is clear from the coroner’s findings that Phil’s death was entirely avoidable if appropriate steps had been taken to ensure that vital steps to care for Phil had been taken. “Spire's mistakes cost Phil's life and we will suffer the consequences forever. Lessons must be learned so this never happens to any other family,” she said. In a statement, Spire Healthcare said it accepted the coroner's findings and apologized to his family for the distress. “Prior to the investigation, we conducted a thorough review of Mr Morris’s treatment and took steps to address the lessons we identified. “We accept the coroner’s findings and will consider what further lessons we can learn from this sad case.”

