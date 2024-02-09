Affidavit obtained by CBS 6 reveals new details in Hollywood Buck murder





Content Warning: Some details of the following story may be difficult for some to understand. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 reveals new evidence about the illegal killing of the rare Hollywood male in December 2023. Jason Walters, 36, now faces 19 separate wildlife offenses, all related to the deaths of three white-tailed deer, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). One of these deer was the Hollywood Buck, a deer known to roam Hollywood Cemetery in the Oregon Hill neighborhood of Richmond, and was a familiar presence to residents living close. The affidavit showed that Conservation Police Officer Zach Howlett interviewed Jason Walters on Dec. 15, a day after he allegedly killed the Hollywood Buck, and that his photos were posted on a hunting group popular on Facebook. Walters told the officer the deer's head and antlers were somewhere other than his home, according to court documents. Walters returned from a dead end on Alcott Road with the head of the deer in question and “the deer's head was taken out in a large silver plastic flower pot and placed in a yellow trash bag.” On Dec. 16, the affidavit revealed that investigators returned to Walter's property and located a black Chevrolet Suburban with an archery target in the rear of the vehicle. The officer wrote that it was the same black SUV that witnesses said picked Walters up from his home on Dec. 14, the day of the murder. Alan Proffitt confirmed he owned the SUV and admitted to picking up Walters on December 14. Proffitt, 36, of Richmond, was also arrested and charged in connection with the case because police believe he was complicit in the deer's killing. A search warrant of the black SUV conducted Dec. 16 revealed several hair fibers consistent with those of a white-tailed deer and traces of blood in the cargo area, front driver and passenger areas. A search warrant on Walter's cell phone on Dec. 28 revealed a voice message Walters sent to Proffitt saying he left another set of wood in his canoe and asked “Proffitt to place them in a bag in plastic and put them in a place where they won't break like in the garage.” Walters referred to Proffitt as his cousin, according to the affidavit. The officer then writes: “Based on my investigation, I believe that deer parts from other deer illegally killed by Mr. Walters were taken to Proffitt's home by Walters and hidden for safekeeping. » Online records do not list an attorney representing Walters. Walters is due in court again on Feb. 27 in Richmond General District Court. Proffitt will be arraigned on March 19. Count on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email [email protected] to submit a tip. SHARE on social media to spread the message! EAT IT, news and interviews from VIRGINIA restaurants

