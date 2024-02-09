Controversial Cambridge University academic sparks new racial row after claiming 'black people would only be famous for sport and entertainment' in a meritocracy and Harvard 'wouldn't have black professors'

A Cambridge University researcher has sparked controversy again after claiming that the idea of ​​racial equality is a “thesis based on lies” and that there would be no black professors at Harvard if admission was based solely on merit.

Nathan Cofnas, a university researcher at the Faculty of Philosophy, published an online blog post on Monday in which he explains how to “build a better world” by convincing others of your beliefs.

The Faculty told MailOnline that Mr Cofnas' comments “do not represent the views of the Faculty” and that “there is no place for racism at the University of Cambridge”.

This is not the first time the academic has sparked controversy after a 2019 paper in which he described “racial differences in intelligence” came to light following his appointment to the university in 2022.

Mr. Cofnas asserted this week that if top educational institutions were to judge applicants solely on merit, then Harvard's faculty would contain no black professors and “blacks would disappear” from almost all top positions.

He wrote: “In a meritocracy, Harvard professors would be recruited from the best of the best students, meaning that the number of black professors would approach 0 percent.

“Black people would disappear from almost every important position outside of sports and entertainment.”

Further in his message, Mr. Cofnas added: “It was the whites who took the blacks out of Africa and created the conditions in which they failed to develop a culture of duty, of respect for the law and strong nuclear families. »

The researcher also rejected the concept of racial equality: “The equality thesis is based on lies. Expose the lies and present the truth in a way that intelligent people can understand, and you can change people's minds.

He claimed he felt “no need to quarantine” from “non-whites”, but added: “There must be barriers established between races so that each of them can express their own genius.”

And just days after the killers of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey were convicted, Mr Cofnas suggested it is self-hatred that pushes some children to identify as transgender.

He wrote: “White children are brainwashed to look down on themselves because of the color of their skin. Anecdotally, white children are sometimes pushed to be transgender in an attempt to escape the shameful status of oppressor.

There is no evidence that this is the case and Mr. Cofnas has not presented any case to support this assertion.

This came less than a week after a judge ruled that Brianna was murdered because she was transgender, with both teenage killers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe motivated “in part” by her gender identity.

Mr. Cofnas concludes near the end of his article that society should “accept that talents are not equally distributed within or between groups,” adding chillingly: “When racial realism is accepted, our cultural values will change. A new balance will appear.

Dr Bronwen Everill, director of the university's center for African studies, told the Cambridge student newspaper that Mr Cofnas' continued employment was “like having a flat field in the physics faculty – it is embarrassing.”

She continued: “It is a shame that at a time when so many young academics doing groundbreaking research based on real research are struggling to find jobs, others, hired solely to promote an anti-woke agenda, use the University brand to write clicks. Bait blog posts.

Members of the Cambridge student body have previously launched a petition demanding Mr Cofnas be removed from his post, calling for funding for his three-year position to be ended by the Leverhulme Trust.

Professor Angela Breitenbach, Chair of the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Cambridge, said: “The views expressed in these blogs do not represent those of the Faculty of Philosophy.

“The Faculty strives to be a leader in defending equality and promoting inclusion. There is no place for racism at Cambridge University.

The university declined to say whether it was investigating Mr. Cofnas's conduct.

Asked for comment, Mr. Cofnas said: “According to the FBI, the murder rate for African Americans is approximately six times that of white Americans.

“According to the U.S. Department of Education, 15 percent of black high school students are proficient in reading, compared to 41 percent of white students and 59 percent of Asian students.

“78% of black children are born out of wedlock, compared to 30% of white children and 31% of Asian children.

“Mainstream conservatives often attribute these disparities to culture, arguing that black people do not have a culture of working from home, respecting the law, and strong nuclear families to the same degree as whites and Asians. My point is that cultural explanations for racial disparities indirectly implicate white people, since white people are responsible for creating and maintaining the conditions that caused the bad culture.

“The statistics I have referred to are from the US and do not necessarily apply to the UK. African immigrants to the UK are a relative elite and may have similar or even better outcomes than native whites.

“Harvard University was sued (and convicted) of racial discrimination against Asians. We know the distribution of grades it gives to candidates in terms of academic performance, extracurricular activities and personality. If admissions were based solely on academic merit, blacks would make up 0.7 percent of Harvard students. This is not disputed. In a meritocracy where professors were chosen from the highest-achieving Harvard students, it is statistically inevitable that blacks would make up a very small percentage.

The Leverhulme Trust has been contacted for comment.