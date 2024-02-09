Travis Kelce Hints at Acting Interest: 'Hollywood Is Talking About It'





Travis Kelce will tackle the Big Game in front of the big screen. The Chiefs superstar tight end has seen his star rise off the field this season, thanks in part to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, a top-rated podcast with his brother Jason and a series of national television commercials. He even hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March — and made a surprise appearance on an October episode while on a date in New York with his Grammy-winning girlfriend. “Man, I’m a comedian through and through,” Kelce told reporters this week. “I don’t know if I’m anything else. I just like to have fun and make people laugh. Not that he's limiting himself, although bigger projects will have to wait, even though his management team is already receiving film scripts. “But I’m going to try everything, just to see if I enjoy doing it,” he said. “And I know there are definitely discussions in Hollywood, but I've been focused on football all season long, so I'll probably have a lot of those meetings and conversations when it's all said and done.” Travis Kelce has seen a meteoric rise in his profile off the court this season. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live in October. SNL It could take a while for the 34-year-old, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the ninth straight season on the heels of a 93-reception, 984-yard season to go with five touchdowns. He will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the 2024 Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs lead the charge alongside Patrick Mahomes for a second straight championship and third title in five seasons. Kelce may be the game's main storyline, as his relationship with Swift has further elevated his status. Get the latest news on Super Bowl 2024 and more! Subscribe to our special edition newsletter Thanks for recording Kelce starred in a commercial for Pfizer's COVID vaccine this year.

iSpot.tv She has become a fixture at Chiefs matches despite her busy Eras tour schedule and is expected to attend Sunday's winner's game, following a performance in Japan. She's amazing, she's rewriting the history books herself, Kelce said Monday night. I told him I had to keep my end of the deal and bring some stuff home too. Kelce showed off some comedic skills in a State Farm commercial alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes. State farm While he was talking about the vaunted Lombardi Trophy that goes to the NFL playoff champion, perhaps he will include an Oscar or two – more later.

