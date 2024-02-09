Jon Stewart once changed late night comedy. Can it have a second act at different times?

NEW YORK (AP) As host of The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy and arguably journalism as well with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events. It has become an essential part of the national debate. HT Image

Now let's see if he can turn back time.

Stewart, who moved away from the Daily Show to great fanfare, returns to his old perch Monday night. he is agreed to host every Monday until the election, and to produce the weekday show for Comedy Central until next year to help it through another transition.

Comebacks are hard enough in an industry that doesn't always reward second acts. Catching lightning again will be difficult, particularly in an era when late-night television is greatly diminished as a cultural force and others, some from Stewart's family tree, are now competitors.

This can be even more difficult when, as Melanie McFarland, salon critic In other words, the current Jon Stewart is forced to compete with the memories of the old Jon Stewart.

The world has changed, says veteran TV executive Doug Herzog, who hired Stewart and his successor, Trevor Noah, for Comedy Central. The media environment has changed. The business has changed. It's so different. I will never speak for Jon, but he always wanted to move forward, not backward. And that's what I would expect from him.

Let's pay tribute to what Stewart accomplished when he reached his full potential in the early 2000s.

Much of the political humor consisted of tame one-liners before Stewart and his team of fictional correspondents, people you know well like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, launched into the news of the day. He denounced doublespeak, highlighted hypocrisy and could provoke laughter with a wide-eyed look of disbelief or fear.

Studies found The Daily Show was a key news source for many young Americans. Stewart's comedy also targeted journalists. CNN canceled its political talk show Crossfire after Stewart skewered a then-tied Tucker Carlson. The Daily Show may not have been the first to use video from the past to prove its point, but it certainly reminded reporters of its effectiveness.

Jon Stewart totally changed the face of the evening, says Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University. And the TV executive who lured Stewart back, Chris McCarthy, called him the voice of our generation.

Stewart hasn't spoken about it publicly, although he did come up with a joke, what else? on social networks. After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility, he said on X, formerly Twitter.

He ended his previous stint as host on August 6, 2015, precisely as Trump was becoming a force in presidential politics. Some Stewarts fans were deeply disappointed that he wasn't there to present his nightly views on the Trump presidency. Perhaps the opportunity to make his voice heard in another Trump campaign proved irresistible.

Harsh political humor did not leave Stewart and even flourished. Colbert does Donald Trump a night punching bag on CBS. John Oliver, a Daily Show alumnus, has a prime, thematic show on HBO. Another Daily veteran, Samantha Bee, spoke on TBS from 2016 to 2022. Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers are tartly topical, and Greg Gutfeld seeks laughs from a conservative perspective on Fox News Channel.

So Stewart will return to a busy area of ​​comics looking to mine much of the same material.

Her appearances on Mondays, the same evenings that Rachel Maddow does her weekly show on MSNBC, provide liberals with a murderous feud on television.

It's a more serious Stewart that fans have gotten to know since his departure, both through his activism on behalf of the rescuers of September 11, 2001, and his ephemeral show on the Apple TV streaming service, The Problem with Jon Stewart. It is legitimate to wonder if his comedy will be able to resume after nine years of absence, on the air only once a week, and if he will be able to bring together a team of writers as efficient as before.

Anyway, can this devoted Mets fan still throw the fastball?

Popular culture is littered with stars who tried to comeback but could never recapture the magic Arsenio HallLucille Ball and Roseanne Barr are just examples from comedy. Name a musical act that reformed and greatly enriched his legacy.

Often it had little to do with talent. The moment had simply passed, and Thompson fears the same might be true now.

There's something so 2010 about Jon Stewart now, he says.

Late-night comedies have far less of an imprint on culture today than when Americans turned off their bedroom lights after hearing Johnny Carson's monologue, or even when Stewart left.

Rather than staying up late, many Americans now log on to the Internet the next morning to watch the highlights of the evening, the best jokes. People who stay awake, young people in particular, are just as likely to get lost on TikTok, play a video game, or choose a show to stream.

People don't talk late at night anymore, Herzog said. Night after night, it does not play the same cultural role. We don't stand and watch Johnny Carson more expensive David Letterman, whatever it was. I don't feel like it's there anymore. It's fragmented and become smaller, like everything else.

During the 2014-2015 season, The Daily Show, Jimmy Fallon's Tonight, Kimmel and Letterman in his final year at CBS averaged 10.5 million viewers, according to the Nielsen company. The same four shows, Colbert now in Letterman's place, now have 4.8 million viewers. The shows generated $859 million in advertising revenue in 2015. Through last November, the total for 2023 was $259 million, advertising intelligence provider Vivvix said.

Separate The Daily Show, and the decline is much steeper. Stewart attracted more than 1.3 million viewers in its final season; Trevor Noah was down to 372,000 in 2022 and those numbers surely dropped last year with the botched effort to find a successor. In Stewart's final full year in 2014, The Daily Show generated an estimated $129 million in advertising revenue. Last year, that amount fell to $19 million through November, according to Vivvix.

Dominated for years by white men, the format has become obsolete, says Salon's McFarland.

I don't think the late-night scene is going to disappear completely, she says. But he has to redo himself.

Older viewers (at least those who can stay awake) will surely be curious to see if Stewart still has it. The same may not be true for young people who only know Stewart by reputation. And is the 61-year-old the right person to spot another generation of talent?

Jon has a way of seizing the moment, Herzog says. Everything changed. We're not going back in time, but I'm confident Jon will find a way forward. Jon is good like that.

We will see. No pressure.

David Bauder covers media for the Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder