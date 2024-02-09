Siddharth Anand reacts to Fighter receiving legal notice | Bollywood





A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter received a legal notice for a kissing scene. Director Siddharth Anand has now addressed the issue in a new interview with the Times of India, where he clarified that the film was made in full collaboration with the IAF and that the person who filed the complaint is not registered with the IAF. (Also read: Fighter receives legal notice for Hrithik and Deepika kissing scene: It normalizes inappropriate behavior in uniform) Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan at a promotional event for Fighter. (Ashish Vaishnav) What Siddharth Anand said Speaking to Times of India, Siddharth Anand said, “There are two points to this. Firstly, this film is in full collaboration with the IAF. IAF was a co-collaborator on the film and was an important associate partner on our film. This film went through meticulous procedures with the IAF, from script submission to production planning, to viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, the viewing again at IAF, reviewing the film after censorship. , then giving us a physical copy of the NOC's no-objection certificate. After that we got the certificate. We have obtained the censorship certificate. Then we showed the entire film to everyone in the Air Force, including the Air Force Chief, Mr. Chaudhary, and over 100 Air Marshals from across the country. We called them and arranged a screening for them a day before the film's release in Delhi, and they gave us a standing ovation. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now No such person exists under the IAF The director added that the person who filed the complaint is not associated with the IAF and has no idea who is doing this. “We checked with the concerned team, and they informed us that such a person does not exist under the IAF. So we have no idea who is doing this. We are in a profession where there will be social commentary. So, we're totally used to it,” he said. Last week, an Indian television report reported that an Indian Air Force officer, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, had given legal notice. The notice said the film normalized inappropriate behavior in uniform and criticized the kissing scene where the main actors were seen in uniform, on a runway. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film was released on January 25 and is doing well at the box office. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

