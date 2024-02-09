For impersonating an American actor to defraud a lady of $200, a Kaduna man is sentenced to 2 years in prison





Abraham Adama, from Kaduna State, has been sentenced to two years in prison for impersonating Sylvester Stallone, a veteran American actor, and duping a lady for $200. Adama used a false pretense to defraud unsuspecting victim Amelia Jones of $200, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday. The accusation against Adama in court was as follows: That you, Abraham Adama (aka Sylvester Stallone) (m), in 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, committed an offense, namely: cheating by impersonation when you falsely presented yourself as Sylvester Stallone (an American actor) several times. online social media applications to several unsuspecting victims and in this supposed character you cheated one Amelia James of the total sum of $200.00 (two hundred USD) and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Act, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Act. READ ALSO: Fake EFCC agent attempts to rob house in Kaduna (Video) Abraham Adamah. PHOTO CREDIT: EFCC/X. Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court fined Adama N150,000. Isah will avoid prison if he pays the fine. Using an exchange rate of $1 = N1,400, Isah stole N280,000 from his victim. Abdulazeez Isah, another Kaduna resident, was arrested after claiming to be an EFCC agent. Abdulazeez Isah PHOTO CREDIT: EFCC/X READ ALSO: Nigerian to spend 3 years in US prison for role in $1.17 million romance scam EFCC officials eventually caught up with Isah and charged him to court. Isah admitted to financing the production of fake EFCC T-shirts, caps and identity cards found in his possession. That you, Abdulazeez Isah, in November 2023 in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, committed the offense of identity theft, namely: falsely representing yourself as a staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the general public, claiming that you knew to be false and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Act, 2017, » the charge against Isah was read. Justice A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court sentenced Isah to three years in prison. The court also fined Isah N150,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fij.ng/article/for-impersonating-american-actor-to-defraud-a-lady-of-200-kaduna-man-gets-2-year-prison-sentence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos