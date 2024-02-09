UB violinist Melissa White wins second Grammy – UBNow: News and views from UB faculty and staff





The 66th annual Grammy Awards will always be memorable for violinist and UB faculty member Melissa White. White, along with his colleagues in the Harlem Quartet and the New York-based wind quintet Imani Winds, won a Grammy for “Passion for Bach and Coltrane”, a work arranged and composed by Jeffrey Scott, who will join the UB music faculty this fall. “It all feels surreal and it’s incredibly exciting,” White, a music professor, told UBNow after Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. “It’s an honor that my music moved people enough that they wanted to nominate me for a Grammy and then vote for our project to win.” The Grammy win was in the Best Classical Collection category. The recording is a collection of original arrangements and newly composed music linking the work of legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach and mid-20th century jazz great John Coltrane. “The inspiration for the recording was the writing of poet AB Spellman,” White explained. “Jeff Scott (a former horn player with Imani Winds) received a book of poetry from AB and was immediately moved to compose the piece entitled 'Passion for Bach and Coltrane'.” White and the Harlem Quartet won their first Grammy 11 years ago for the song “Mozart Goes Dancing” from the album “Hot House.” For this first Grammy win, the quartet collaborated on “Hot House” with jazz innovators Gary Burton and the late Chick Corea. Although this is White's second Grammy win, it was the first time she was able to join the festivities in person.

“This was our first time attending a Grammys game and it was extremely inspiring to be surrounded by so many of the best artists in their fields,” she said. “This is also the first Grammy statue I will receive with my name on it, so this win is very special!” White said the event was incredibly “fun and energetic” and she hopes her experience and the recognition it brings can benefit students and other artists. “On a professional level, winning two Grammys means that new doors could open and new opportunities could become available for me to be able to share my art with even more people around the world,” she said. declared. “It also means I may be able to open new doors for others and provide opportunities for young artists to develop.” Eric Huebner, pianist and chair of the Department of Music, said he was thrilled with White's Grammy win and the recognition of his immense talent and commitment to his craft. “Melissa's Grammy win is a tribute to all the years of hard work and dedication she has dedicated to the violin and to the Harlem Quartet, a group she helped found,” Huebner said. “It is also a testament to a deep creative vision, which has led her to engage in numerous artistic collaborations over the years, including this one with Jeff Scott and the Imani Winds.”

Growing up in Lansing, Michigan, White became enamored with the violin when she was just 4 years old, thanks to an episode of “Sesame Street” featuring Itzhak Perlman. “I loved how his chin fit perfectly into the chin rest of the violin,” White recalled in a previous interview with UBNow. So, watching him play, at the age of 4, I thought it was the best instrument for a person to play because you can rest your chin on it perfectly, and when the show started, I asked my mother if I could play the violin then, and she didn't say yes, but she didn't say no either. “So I begged for two years and finally, when I was 6, she gave me a violin, and that’s how I started.” White's journey from little girl fascinated by the violin to two-time Grammy Award winner has taken her all over the world – repeatedly. She has had repeated engagements with several national and international philharmonics and orchestras. In 2022, she made history as concertmaster of the Recollective Orchestra, the first all-Black orchestra to perform on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. The occasion, broadcast live on CNN, was a June 19 program presented by the LA Philharmonic to mark the centennial of the bowl. She has also performed alongside several pop artists, including Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Lauryn Hill. “I think the Grammys are a way to showcase and celebrate the work of artists,” White said. “Ultimately, as artists, we do what we do because there is a fire burning within us, and we have to let it out – we don't do it for the price. But it's nice to feel seen/heard and to be recognized for the endless work we put into our craft. The Grammys give great visibility to artists.

The Grammy-winning artists involved in “Passion for Bach and Coltrane” will come to Buffalo on April 25, 2025 to perform at Slee Hall, and composer Jeff Scott will join the UB faculty in fall 2024. “Jeff is a fantastic horn player and composer, and we are thrilled with his Grammy win,” Huebner said. “I believe this also serves as a significant and important validation of the investment our department and the university have made in these two exceptional musicians.”

