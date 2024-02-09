Rajkummar Rao, the performer dominating Bollywood directors





National award winner RajKummar Rao is one of the most prolific actors we have in Bollywood. Throughout his entertainment journey, RajKummar explored himself as an actor, which led him to become a powerhouse artist. He has impressed everyone with content-rich films and continues to do so. It is equally important to note that when it comes to films of all types, Rao has been the first choice of directors. Whether it's dramas, comedies, romantic comedies or biopics, Raj Kumar Rao has the qualities to master all genres like a pro, making him one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Being part of films. Like Trapped, Newton, Bheed, Kai Po Che, the actor has proven himself to be a versatile icon in cinema. Working with Amar Kaushik, Amit Masurkar, Anubhav Sinha and others has proven that Rajkummar is a powerhouse actor and directors want to work with him even more! Now, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao is working on some of the most exciting projects and has kept the audience waiting for his releases. He has another biopic titled Sri in the works. Apart from this, Rajkummar is shooting in Rishikesh for his upcoming drama titled Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which is an upcoming romantic comedy and marks his first film alongside Triptii Dimri, the new internet sensation. Along with this, he is all set to take his fans on a roller coaster of laughter with Stree 2. His upcoming romantic drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, biopic Sri and thriller Guns and Gulaabs Season 2. With this, RajKummar has a job of busy time. with 5 impressive releases this year!

