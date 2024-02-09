Netflix One Day Cast: Meet the actors who play Emma, ​​Dexter and the rest of the characters





Amber Grappy as Tilly Actress and singer Amber Grappy graduated from LAMDA and already has several regular roles under her belt, including in the spooky series Sky. The babyBBC Three comedy Destroy and romantic comedy Sky Comedy Muffled. In A dayshe plays Emma's best friend at university, a role played by the former Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker in the 2011 film adaptation of the story. Johnny Weldon as Ian Johnny Weldon is ironically cast as Ian, a painfully unfunny aspiring stand-up comedian, in A daybecause the man himself is ridiculous as illustrated by his numerous individual sketches detailing the life of an actor (see them on X/Twitter here). In addition to mandatory appearances Doctors And The law projectWeldon appeared in the Channel 4 comedy Stath leaves apartmentsSkis Breedersthose of the BBC The outlawsand even an episode of HBO Dragon House. Essie Davies as Alison Mayhew Miss Fisher Murder Mysteries Star, actress and singer Essie Davies is a huge Australian name who has appeared in countless TV shows and films. They include modern horror favorite The Babook, The slap, The White Princess, The True Story of the Kelly Gang and much more. Game Of Thrones fans might recognize her as Lady Crane, opposite Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. In A day she plays Dexter's beloved mother, Alison. Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew Black Viper fans need no introduction to Tim McInnerny, who has appeared in various historical BBC cult comedy series like Lord Percy, Captain Darling and more. In fact, people watching films and television in the UK don't need to introduce McInnerny so named because he's Mc-in everything from National treasure has Game Of Thrones has Johnny English reborn has Foreigners and soon, Gladiator 2. In A day he plays Dexter's slightly uptight father, Alison's loving husband. Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie You will have seen Tomlinson as Demelza in Poldark or in the BBC adaptation of HG Wells War of the Worldsor in the comedy-drama by Stephen Merchant The outlaws. She was recently in Joss Whedon's canceled series The NeversSky Brit space adventure series Intergalacticand psychological thriller The couple next door. In A dayshe plays Sylvie, the daughter of a wealthy upper-class family with whom Dexter befriends. Joely Richardson as Helene Another familiar face here, playing Helen, Sylvie's mother, in the Netflix series. Joely Richardson has been a fixture on the big and small screens since the early 1980s, but is perhaps best recognized for the role of Julia in long-running series. Pinch/Tuck. She recently appeared in the Netflix series Neil Gaiman. The Sandmanand we will soon see him in Guy Ritchies Gentlemena TV sequel to her 2019 film of the same name for the streamer, as well as Sally Wainwrights' new Disney+ series Renegade Nell.

