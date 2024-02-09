Who cares what Taylor Swift thinks? — Harvard Gazette

Speculation that Taylor Swift would support President Biden's re-election immediately after the Super Bowl has been amplified on social media and by conservative media outlets in recent weeks, sparking outrage from some on the right over the singer-songwriter. For her part, Swift has given no indication that she intends to make such an announcement.

Even if that were the case, why would a pop superstar expressing support for a political candidate provoke such a strong reaction? Of course, Swift has millions of fans who buy her music, flock to her concerts, and follow the daily ups and downs of her love life like stock investors do. But when it comes to voting, does anyone really care what Swift or other celebrities think about an election?

Kevin DeLuca, Ph.D. 23, is an assistant professor of political science at Yale and has studied the impact of mentions in newspapers on politics. He spoke with the Gazette about the decline in the power of endorsements in this deeply partisan climate and whether Swift's endorsement could significantly influence the 2024 presidential election. The interview has been edited for greater clarity and length.

Are endorsements still strong or have they lost the power to persuade voters as they once did?

I tend to focus on three things, at least with journals. But I think that also applies to Taylor Swift's endorsement.

The first is: what does the public or potential audience already know about the subject? One of the reasons newspaper endorsements were good is that people didn't know much about their local candidates and the endorsements would tell them something about the candidate. If you think about Taylor Swift and the presidential election: people already know a lot about Biden and Trump; it's not clear that a Taylor Swift endorsement tells them anything. It will be very difficult for anyone to convince anyone to change their presidential vote, including Taylor Swift.

Second thing to think about: the public is extremely polarized on these issues. So even a potentially influential supporter has a lot of work to do to get someone to change their mind. The pool of convincing people is really, really small now. And then people who are potentially persuasive and receptive to Taylor Swift, in particular, that's another subset. So overall, those two things work against it.

The third thing is informativeness. I see in it the surprising character of an approval; the unexpected nature of it. A Democratic governor supporting a Democratic candidate isn't that surprising. But if a Democratic governor supports a Republican candidate, that can be helpful to voters. This Republican has the support of a Democrat, maybe he is good in some way? You might think they are supporting their candidacy based on the quality of the candidates rather than simple partisanship.

I don't think anyone, Democrat or Republican, would be surprised if Taylor Swift supported the Democrat. It's already expected, in a way. This has already been baked into people's decisions and information, so we haven't really learned much from this endorsement.

Can political scientists measure the specific influence of support in an election?

It would be very hard. The best-case scenario for finding an effect would be: some voters are already Democrats and may not be very connected to politics; they do not intend to vote. And Taylor Swift comes out and says, “This is really important, you should go vote.” You should vote for Democrats. And then they decide to register to vote and participate. It's a small group, I think, and they're going to be spread across all 50 states, so they're going to have a small effect. I think that's the way to go to get something in terms of participation, registration, that sort of thing. At the national presidential level, I'm still skeptical that there's a significant difference.

Are certain demographic groups more receptive to support than others?

Theoretically. In a paper in which researchers examined presidential endorsements, they found that independents were more open to them. And it makes sense, because they are not necessarily in one camp or the other. The approval of someone they love could help tip the scales a little. In general, the biggest divide will be between highly informed voters who already know a lot about politics. Either way, they will be the least persuasive. While a low-information person might be a big Taylor Swift fan, but you're not really interested in politics, these are the people who might be sensitive to that sort of thing.

I think about it from the voters' perspective: What new information are they learning? If it's an expected endorsement, like a Democrat endorsing a Democrat, you don't really learn much. If you already know a lot about the candidates, it's difficult to teach yourself new things.