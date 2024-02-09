The rise of anti-heroes in Bollywood





The clash between heroes and villains has always been the keystone of the narrative structure. However, in recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a remarkable shift in this pattern, with the emergence of a new generation of protagonists who challenge traditional notions of heroism. Enter the anti-hero, a complex and morally ambiguous character whose actions blur the lines between right and wrong, right and wrong. Recently, these characters, flawed and conflicted but undeniably compelling, have captured the public imagination. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal One of the most striking examples of this trend is Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir in Animal. Kapoor's character is far from the quintessential righteous hero, instead embodying a raw, unfiltered brutality that defies audience expectations. Ranbir's performance, characterized by a palpable sense of frustration and inner turmoil, presents a nuanced portrait of an anti-hero struggling with his own demons. Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's role in Jawan represents the evolution of the anti-hero standard in Bollywood. The actor has previously played villainous characters in films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam, but with Jawan he played a sort of Robinhood anti-hero who goes against the system to right the wrongs of society of today. Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat Ranveer Singh delivers a compelling performance as Alauddin Khilji, a ruthless emperor driven by ambition and brutality. In Padmaavat, Singh's portrayal captivates audiences with his chilling portrayal of unchecked power and darkness, redefining the boundaries of wickedness. Saif Ali Khan in Omkara Saif Ali Khan played Langda Tyagi, a cunning and manipulative character, in Omkara. Khan's transformation into this devious character was simply astonishing, leaving the audience mesmerized. His portrayal of Langda Tyagi as the ultimate anti-hero left a lasting impact, showcasing Khan's versatility as an actor and earning him rave reviews. Shahid Kapoor in Haider In Haider, director Vishal Bhardwaj presents a stunning Bollywood adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Kapoor delivers a career-defining performance as Haider, a young man dealing with the disappearance of his father and descending into madness. Kapoor's portrayal of the tortured anti-hero is nothing short of riveting, capturing the essence of Hamlet's inner turmoil. His captivating performance won him numerous awards. Akshay Kumar in Special 26 Inspired by true events, Neeraj Pandeys Special 26 features Akshay Kumar in a role he has never played before. Kumar portrays a criminal mastermind posing as a fake CBI officer, orchestrating daring heists with his team. His nature-calculating characters and cunning plans make him a compelling anti-hero, challenging the audience's perception of right and wrong.

