Is Russell Crowe engaged? The 59-year-old actor is sparking rumors he is getting married for a second time as his partner Britney Theriot, 31, wears a huge diamond ring in Italy.

Russell Crowe sparked engagement rumors as his partner Britney Theriot stepped out in Italy on Thursday wearing a huge diamond ring.

The couple, who began officially dating in 2020 but met in 2013, set tongues wagging when Britney was first seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger as they arrived at the Ariston Theater.

Russell has been in the country for the Sanremo Music Festival, where he is due to perform on stage with his band Russell Crowe & The Gentlemen Barbers.

The actor, 59, appeared in good spirits as he smoked a cigarette with Britney, 31, before greeting fans.

But all eyes were on Britney's hand and the breathtaking round diamond set on a yellow gold bracelet.

MailOnline has contacted Russell's representative for comment.

The couple confirmed their longtime romance with a kiss on the tennis court in November 2020.

Russell and Britney are regularly seen flying between Sydney and Coffs Harbour, where the actor is building a $400 million film studio called 'Aussiewood'.

The Beautiful Mind star owns a 400-hectare farm near Nana Glen and splits her time between the rural estate and her home in Sydney.

He is believed to have first met Britney, a former actress who is the spitting image of Russell's ex-wife Danielle Spencer, on the set of his 2013 film Broken City.

Russell shares Charles, 20, and Tennyson, 17, with his ex-wife Danielle.

Danielle and Russell were married in April 2003 at his farm in Nana Glen. They separated in 2012 and finalized their divorce six years later.

Despite their high-profile split, Danielle previously told Stellar magazine that the couple were still friends and considered themselves “family.”

“We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him family,” she said.

“The marriage ended, but that doesn't mean our friendship ended. We've been on vacation together before and we can happily sit and chat.

The Oscar winner rose to fame playing Maximus in the 2000 epic Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott.

He is also known for other films like A Beautiful Mind (2001) and Ron Howard's Man of Steel.

The Hollywood star previously revealed last year at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic that he was considering retirement, according to Variety.

Russell took note of the company's aging and considered the next step in his career.

“You stand in front of the mirror and you say, 'Who the hell is that?'” he told reporters at the festival.

“I’m in that period now.”

The Gladiator star then weighed his options, noting that director Ridley Scott, 85, was continuing his work as he aged.

“I will take Ridley Scott as a model: he still discovers new things in his work. Or I’ll just quit and you’ll never hear from me again,” he continued.

“I haven’t decided what it’s going to be. These are two very valid choices.

Russell and Danielle Spencer were married in April 2003 at his farm in Nana Glen. They separated in 2012 and finalized their divorce six years later (2002 photo)

