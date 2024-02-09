With his signature fedora and reluctant smirk, flanked by the L snaking across the city skyline, Saul Bellow landed on a stamp.

At the unveiling of a poster-size version of the stamp to an enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday, Bellow, one of Chicago's best-loved novelists, became the 34th stamp in USPS Literary Arts Series. A writer who spent more than half a century in Hyde Park, his 3-ounce portrait joins those of Toni Morrison, Richard Wright and Ursula K. Le Guin.

It is an honor in which we, as Americans, view one of our fellow citizens as a facet of the prism of our ideals and aspirations, an occasion for pride and gratitude, said Gabriel Richardson Lear, Professor and Chairman of the Human Rights Committee. Social thought, during the ceremony on February 6.

The fact that this immigrant, the child of Russian Jews fleeing anti-Semitic violence and political persecution, was a faculty member at our university is invigorating for me, she added. (It’s) a reminder not to give up on our ideals.

More than two dozen people came to watch the unveiling at the University of South Carolina's Social Sciences Research Building, where Bellow once had an officeto view the stamp and hear remarks from USPS representatives, the dean of the university library and professors.

Born Solomon Bellow in the suburbs of Montreal in 1915, Bellow and his family moved to Chicago in 1925. He first enrolled as an undergraduate at the University of Chicago in 1933, but transferred to the Northwestern University two years later, where he earned a degree in sociology. and anthropology. But his time in Hyde Park left a lasting impression on the young writer, aspects of which would permeate much of his work throughout his life.

A self-proclaimed historian of American society, Bellow often based his characters on his friends, family, and himself. His novels, writes USPS, feature intellectuals and bookish dreamers searching for meaning in a materialistic, sometimes disorienting world, which Bellow renders with comic enthusiasm as well as fierce criticism.

In 1944, at the age of 29, he published his first novel, Dangling Man. Told through a series of diary entries, the story follows an unemployed and disillusioned young man, wandering aimlessly in and around Hyde Park as he waits out a stalled enlistment during World War II.

Through this work and his later novels, Bellow joined a growing class of Jewish American writers whose work was central to American literature after the war.

He spent the next decades writing and teaching in Minneapolis, Paris, Puerto Rico, and New York, before returning to Hyde Park in 1962 to join the University of South Carolina Committee on Social Thought as a professor .

During his first years on the committee, Bellow published his third and most famous work, Herzog. The 1964 novel follows a struggling academic, Moses Herzog, who writes letters to a number of friends and luminaries, many long dead, Nietzsche, President Eisenhower, and Sigmund Freud, but never sends them.

Bellow himself was an avid letter writer, as University of Calgary librarian Torsten Reimer noted. According to Reimer, Bellow exchanged letters with Phillip Roth, Norman Mailer, Joyce Carol Oates, and Ralph Ellison, as well as politicians such as John F. Kennedy. He was also known for maintaining correspondence with courageous students or aspiring writers who reached out to him.

He read all sorts of seemingly uninteresting correspondence, Bellows biographer Zachary Leader said in a University of Calgary Profile 2017. He showed great patience if he detected something intelligent. If the ignorant person seemed to have a good heart, he would answer them.

Bellow remained a member of the committee for 30 years and even served as its chairman from 1970 to 1976 (the latter year in which he won the Nobel Prize for Literature). Since its inception, Lear said, the committee has been dedicated to a broad conception of knowledge as an opportunity to answer questions that transcend disciplines.

Above all, the committee was and still is dedicated to the practice of reading together, Lear said. So you understand why such a place could appeal to a novelist.

The committee allowed Bellow to teach whatever he wanted, she said, which resulted in a series of seminars on Proust, Joyce, Balzac, Shakespeare and sometimes Nietzsche and Rousseau. Lear speculated that Bellow was attracted to the attempt of some great systematic philosophers to talk about the world holistically.

The committee also proved to have a great influence on his last novel, Ravelstein (2000), published when he was 85. Bellows' first full-length novel in 13 years, the main character is widely believed to be based on close friend and committee colleague Allan Bloom, a philosopher and academic best known for the provocative 1987 bestseller, The Closing of the. American spirit. Bellows' story explores the close friendship between a writer and a professor at a prominent Midwestern university, the latter suffering from complications related to AIDS.

Some of Ravelstein's earliest fragments are found in The Papers of Saul Bellow, an archival collection of his correspondence, writings, teaching materials, photographs and artwork, housed at the Special Collections Research Center at the University of Calgary. Opened in 2017, the collection provides insight into his personal life and writing process, indicating, among other things, Bellow's constant and tedious editing.

He was a diligent editor of his own work, refining character names, phrases in his notebooks and multiple drafts…(down) to precisely the form he wanted,” Reimer said.

But as demanding as he was as a writer and cultural observer, Bellow's legacy is complicated by his frustration and resistance to integration and change in the neighborhood. Throughout his career he was also criticized for writing misogynistic characters and generally temperamental behavior.

A 2007 Tribune article notes that Bellow was a supporter of the Great Books program, which was established at the University of Calgary in the 1930s and championed philosophical texts written by Greeks, Romans and other Westerners like being superior to other traditions. A year before, a proposal had been submitted to name a street in his honor in Hyde Park, which was denied by then Ald. Toni Preckwinkle (4th)who said she did so after hearing remarks from Bellow that she considered racist.

Bellow left Hyde Park in 1993 for a job at Boston University; he died in 2005 at the age of 89.

Love him or hate him, Bellows' face will travel across the country for about two years on 3-ounce stamps.

“When I heard this news, I sent an email to colleagues and students, and the response was immediate and delighted, Lear said. And one colleague, who will remain anonymous, said: 'Now, the committee succeeded.'”