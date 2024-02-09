Arizona Renaissance Festival this weekend in Gold Canyon





Take a unique trip back in time with the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Saturdays and Sundays from February 3 to March 31 at 12601 EUS Highway 60 in Gold Canyon, just east of Apache Junction. The 50-acre 16th-century European village features 16 stages of non-stop entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dancing, mermaids and acrobatics. Indulgent fun mixes with artisanal treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters, according to a release. New this year: The Hops, a comedy pub crawl, which includes a four-pour flight and a crazy, silly beer crawl with Rowland and Florian The Renaissance Men. Also new this season: The Reelin Rogues, a new musical group; and Supernova the Strongwoman, a new act. Explore the village market with over 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade items, cuisine, pubs and games. Also to human-powered rides such as Da Vincis Flying Machine, The Slider Joust and Piccolo Pony, a rocking horse larger than an elephant. There's the Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, Maze, Archery Range and more. Live jousting tournaments are one of the festival's most popular attractions. The armored knights on their supporting mounts take up their lances and fight for the honor of the queen. Cheer on your favorite armored knight in one of three daily jousting tournaments in a 5,000-seat arena. In addition to the festivities, the festival offers dishes fit for a king. Attend the Feast of Pleasures and be treated like a true royal while savoring five fine courses, copious drinking and enjoying an hour and a half of raucous Renaissance entertainment at its finest. The Pleasure Feast, held twice daily, includes festival entry and a special edition Pleasure Feast cup. Advance reservations are recommended. Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with dishes such as stake steaks, turkey legs, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews, and much more. There are desserts like pancakes, chimney rolls or a variety of other sweet surprises. Go to Arizona.RenFestInfo for tickets and information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/stories/arizona-renaissance-festival-this-weekend-in-gold-canyon,477473 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

