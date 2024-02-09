Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor and more…
Nora Fatehi: It’s the era of influencers
Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi, who essays the role of an influencer in her upcoming cinema film Crakk, feels that it is currently the era of influencers.
The actress and Crakk stars spoke to the media at the trailer launch of the film at a multiplex in Mumbai's Andheri area.
Talking about social media influencers, the actress said that it takes a lot to be an influencer and it is a lucrative career choice given the amount of money it brings in and the flexibility it offers .
Since the rise of social media platforms and the advent of 4G, content has revolutionized. Features like Reels have not only given many influencers and digital content creators, it has also given a boost to India's creative economy as every creator finds their audience.
“It’s the era of influencers. Today, all children want to be influencers, it's a real job and people make a lot of money from it. But it's not an easy job. You must have a personality that will attract people to you. My character in the film is called Alia and she has a unique personality which adds a different dimension to the story,” said Nora.
Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 23, 2024.
Arjun Rampal says he never left and is only selective with scripts
Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film Crakk, said he has never left the big screen. Explaining the reason for his limited presence on the big screen, the actor said that he had become very selective about what he should do.
In Hindi cinema, Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad in which he essayed the role of a villain taking on Kangana Ranaut's character Agent Agni.
This time around, Arjun is set to take on Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk as the former essays the role of an antagonist in the film. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.
Speaking to the media on Friday about his 'return' to the big screens of Hindi cinema, Rock On!! The actor said: I never left, I was always there. It's just that I choose my films wisely, because hasty decisions often don't turn out well. I want to make sure that whatever work I do, it creates a connection with the audience and to be able to portray a good performance, I have to fully engage with the storyline and the character.
He also spoke about the role of the villain in his upcoming film: “An antagonist is also a human being, he has his own emotions, his complexities and a breaking point. Finding this emotion again is very important to me. I spent days with the team understanding the philosophy of this character. I am so happy that it turned out well and I hope the audience will also give their love to this film and my character.
Shahid Kapoor says Deva is massive and has lots of action sequences
Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about his upcoming starrer Deva and shared details about the film, which he calls massive.
The actor was recently participating in a candid session on Instagram Live when he was asked several questions about his upcoming film, which led him to share thoughts on the much-anticipated action thriller 'Deva'.
He said, “Deva, my upcoming action thriller, has a lot of action sequences, (the film) is a massive film and (I play) a very tough character. And will be released on October 11.
Shahid will be seen in a cop avatar in this larger-than-life directorial by Rosshan Andrews. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' tells a quirky love story between a man and a robot.
The film is directed by director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9.
Mira Rajput calls husband Shahid Kapoor OG loverboy and says there is no one like you
Mumbai– Mira Rajput reviewed her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest release Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya and called the actor an OG loverboy.
Mira took to her Instagram, where she shared a snapshot from the film, which she called a complete laugh riot.
She wrote: Complete riot entertainment overload after centuries. Love, laughter, masti, dance and a touching message at the end. Kriti Sanon, you were perfect.
Shahid Kapoor The OG loverboy, there's no one like you. You melted my heart. Dil se hasaaya has a stomach ache.
The film is based on a love story between a human and a robot. It talks about the character of Aryan, who cannot find an ideal life partner. But he meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during an official mission to the United States and falls in love with her only to find out later that it is an impossible love story.
The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Dharmendra. (IANS)
