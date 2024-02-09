Fantastic Four Actor Debunks Deadpool 3 Rumor About The Thing After 'Fake' Leak





Michael Chiklis has denied rumors he will reprise his Fantastic Four role as The Thing for Deadpool 3 after a “fake” set photo surfaced online, although he claims to know who will get the role . Chiklis, who played The Thing in Fox's Fantastic Four films in 2005 and 2007, took X/Twitter to set the record straight on the photo that “leaked” during the production of Deadpool 3. The image in question appears to show the actor wearing a bodysuit similar to the one The Thing would have worn, standing in front of Deadpool . FYI, friends, it's a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked me about this, I think it's necessary to clarify this. But I know who they choose. It's not my place to say, but I will say this. I'm a fan of his work and wish him good luck and success. pic.twitter.com/y9nYI8MFM7 Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) February 8, 2024 “For your information, this is FAKE,” Chiklis told his followers in a post containing the viral image. “Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about this, I think it's necessary to clarify things. However, I know who they choose. It's not my place to say, but I will say this. I'm a fan of his work and I wish him good luck and success.” Rumors about the Fantastic Four have been sweeping social media sites for years. Reports had, at one point, circulated the rumor that The Boys' Jack Quaid would appear as Johnny Storm before categorically denied the speculation last summer. Adam Driver's name has been bandied about for Reed Richards, although a more recent report states that Pedro Pascal was in talks for the role. The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently commented on rumors that he was showing up to play The Thing in the long-awaited MCU entry, but he didn't reveal much. And long before that, Jack Black threw his proverbial hat into the ring for the role, saying it would be “rad to be that rock dude from Fantastic Four.” Marvel Cinematic Universe: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows Deadpool 3 is the only MCU movie scheduled for 2024, so it's gotten a lot of attention and more than a few spoilers, set leaks, and photos in recent months. While Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman, is set to arrive on May 2, 2025, but is being kept largely under wraps, with official casting details yet to be announced. Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. You can follow her on X/Twitter @AdeleAnkers.

