All the best photos from Mark Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Mark Ruffalo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and his famous friends and family came out to celebrate. The four-time Oscar nominee was photographed with his star, located outside the Stella Adler Acting Academy where he trained to become an actor. Actor Mark Ruffalo receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images Ruffalo's friend Tim McNeil, who studied with him at Stella Adler, spoke at the event; filmmaker David Fincher, who directed him in 2007’s “Zodiac”; and actress Jennifer Garner, who starred alongside Ruffalo in the beloved 2004 romantic comedy “13 Going on 30.” After the ceremony, Ruffalo visited Instagram to share what the moment meant to him, writing, “Thank you thank you thank you. This star is not only mine, but that of everyone who has been a part of my life.” Check out some of the best photos from Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, including Barry Keoghan in a tracksuit and Ruffalo's MCU family. A “13 Going on 30” meeting Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, February 8, 2024. Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, along with two of their children Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney and their children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, February 8, 2024. Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Ruffalo and Keoghan Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, February. 8, 2024. Todd Williamson/January Images via Shutterstock A star is born Actor Mark Ruffalo receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Fincher honors Ruffalo's acting skills Director David Fincher speaks during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring actor Mark Ruffalo (L) in Los Angeles on February 8, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images Ruffalo and Garner recreate the “Thriller” dance from “13 Going on 30” Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are present as actor Mark Ruffalo receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ruffalo soaks up the moment Actor Mark Ruffalo receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

