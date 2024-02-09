Andre 3000 shines New Blue Sun improvisations on Cliff Bells – Daily Tribune

Fans of Detroit jazz club Cliff Bell's knew they weren't there to see OutKast on Thursday night, February 8th.

Except maybe for one guy.

“The Age of Aquarius!” he shouted from the back, about halfway through a performance by the band's Andre “3000” Benjamin, as the rest of the crowd laughed. “Shout out to Big Boi!” Andre responded, referring to his partner in the Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rap duo “Aquemini,” which has been dormant since 2014. “He’s Aquarius. I am Gemini.

The reply was in good humor but also highlighted a key point of the evening; the two OutKast partners are different people and artists, and Andre 3000 is doing something very different these days.

He certainly surprised his fans last month by putting down the mic and picking up the flutes for his latest album, “New Blue Sun,” a set of free-form instrumental improvisations. On Thursday, he and his quartet — after six shows in New York and Brooklyn — brought the New Blue Sun Live tour to town for the most intimate of three Motor City performances. (The troupe performs two shows on Friday, February 9 at the Masonic Temple Theater Chapel.

“What we're doing tonight is in the same spirit that we used to create 'New Blue Sun,'” Andre explained at the start of the 90-minute show. “What you hear, you won’t hear the same way again… We just want to make music.”

And that’s what Andre and company did, moving through the night’s improvisations – unapologetically – without form or structure, or even a specific genre. The music was devoid of rhythm or groove and only occasionally encountered melodic hooks. Instead, there were waves of ambient sounds and bursts of notes, drawing influences from American free jazz (Andrew cited Detroit native Yusef Lateef as a specific influence) as well as Native American and African motifs.

It was the sort of exercise that most formally educated musicians explore as part of their training, although in this case it was carried out by musicians with clear talents and, in André's case, with a genuine desire to explore and reinvent. In this regard, Thursday's performance in front of a receptive crowd of around 170 people was a true spectator experience. The performances were either riveting or meandering – or both – and certainly thought-provoking as André worked his way through several instruments, including a conch shell at one point. Percussionist Carlos Nino and keyboardist Diego Gaeta created from their own spaces, while guitarist Nate Mercereau also triggered samples, some of which were looped from audience screams captured and recorded by the sound team. 'together.

“We want to turn this into a kind of jungle,” Andre said. But apart from a few roars and barks, most of the lions were sleeping at Cliff Bell's house while the audience was very attentive to the musical proceedings. (There were references to the Detroit Lions and Barry Sanders in one of the first songs of the evening, however.)

And there was certainly a sense of occasion, mainly due to the small space that André dubbed “a nice ass club.” The troupe embellished this with some of their own stage production, including lots of backlighting and a single laser beam cutting a diagonal line across the front of the stage. And Andre was a gracious host throughout, telling a story about producing a track for Aretha Franklin's 2014 album “Sings the Diva Classics” and paying homage to Detroit music in general and offering a heartfelt gratitude for the public's interest and support for his unusual new creative path. .

“I just keep pushing as far as I can,” he said. “That’s what discovering music is all about.” He ended the night signing autographs from the stage, the performance now relegated to the past as he and the band moved on to something that would be different once again.

Andrew 3000 performs two shows Friday, Feb. 9, at the Masonic Temple Chapel, 500 Temple St., Detroit. Doors at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 313-548-1320 or themasonic.com.