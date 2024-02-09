Entertainment
Andre 3000 shines New Blue Sun improvisations on Cliff Bells – Daily Tribune
Fans of Detroit jazz club Cliff Bell's knew they weren't there to see OutKast on Thursday night, February 8th.
Except maybe for one guy.
“The Age of Aquarius!” he shouted from the back, about halfway through a performance by the band's Andre “3000” Benjamin, as the rest of the crowd laughed. “Shout out to Big Boi!” Andre responded, referring to his partner in the Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rap duo “Aquemini,” which has been dormant since 2014. “He’s Aquarius. I am Gemini.
The reply was in good humor but also highlighted a key point of the evening; the two OutKast partners are different people and artists, and Andre 3000 is doing something very different these days.
He certainly surprised his fans last month by putting down the mic and picking up the flutes for his latest album, “New Blue Sun,” a set of free-form instrumental improvisations. On Thursday, he and his quartet — after six shows in New York and Brooklyn — brought the New Blue Sun Live tour to town for the most intimate of three Motor City performances. (The troupe performs two shows on Friday, February 9 at the Masonic Temple Theater Chapel.
“What we're doing tonight is in the same spirit that we used to create 'New Blue Sun,'” Andre explained at the start of the 90-minute show. “What you hear, you won’t hear the same way again… We just want to make music.”
And that’s what Andre and company did, moving through the night’s improvisations – unapologetically – without form or structure, or even a specific genre. The music was devoid of rhythm or groove and only occasionally encountered melodic hooks. Instead, there were waves of ambient sounds and bursts of notes, drawing influences from American free jazz (Andrew cited Detroit native Yusef Lateef as a specific influence) as well as Native American and African motifs.
It was the sort of exercise that most formally educated musicians explore as part of their training, although in this case it was carried out by musicians with clear talents and, in André's case, with a genuine desire to explore and reinvent. In this regard, Thursday's performance in front of a receptive crowd of around 170 people was a true spectator experience. The performances were either riveting or meandering – or both – and certainly thought-provoking as André worked his way through several instruments, including a conch shell at one point. Percussionist Carlos Nino and keyboardist Diego Gaeta created from their own spaces, while guitarist Nate Mercereau also triggered samples, some of which were looped from audience screams captured and recorded by the sound team. 'together.
“We want to turn this into a kind of jungle,” Andre said. But apart from a few roars and barks, most of the lions were sleeping at Cliff Bell's house while the audience was very attentive to the musical proceedings. (There were references to the Detroit Lions and Barry Sanders in one of the first songs of the evening, however.)
And there was certainly a sense of occasion, mainly due to the small space that André dubbed “a nice ass club.” The troupe embellished this with some of their own stage production, including lots of backlighting and a single laser beam cutting a diagonal line across the front of the stage. And Andre was a gracious host throughout, telling a story about producing a track for Aretha Franklin's 2014 album “Sings the Diva Classics” and paying homage to Detroit music in general and offering a heartfelt gratitude for the public's interest and support for his unusual new creative path. .
“I just keep pushing as far as I can,” he said. “That’s what discovering music is all about.” He ended the night signing autographs from the stage, the performance now relegated to the past as he and the band moved on to something that would be different once again.
Andrew 3000 performs two shows Friday, Feb. 9, at the Masonic Temple Chapel, 500 Temple St., Detroit. Doors at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 313-548-1320 or themasonic.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytribune.com/2024/02/09/andre-3000-shines-new-blue-sun-improvisations-at-cliff-bells/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian presidential vote highlights trade-offs between rapid growth and healthy environment
- Andre 3000 shines New Blue Sun improvisations on Cliff Bells – Daily Tribune
- Pure Storage, Google cut Bay Area jobs as tech industry layoffs expand
- Polar bear image wins wildlife photography award | BBC News
- One year after the earthquake in Turkey, hundreds of thousands of people are still living in shelters
- India will become world's third largest economy in my third term, says PM Modi
- All the best photos from Mark Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- The importance of play at work
- Fashion Week or his mental health? For New York designer Mia Vesper, the answer was clear.
- Stock market today: Tokyo hits 30-year high, with many Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year holiday | Business
- Medovate and JEB partner on medical device innovation
- Electoral surprise in Pakistan: Imran Khan party fights